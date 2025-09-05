How Chris Jones’ Locker-Room Speech After Super Bowl Loss Resonated
Two-hundred and eight. That’s how many days since the Chiefs lost Super Bowl 59, a humbling 40-22 setback against the Philadelphia Eagles.
They officially turn the page on Friday against the Chargers in São Paulo, Brazil (7 p.m. CT, YouTube, KSHB-TV 41, 96.5 The Fan). It’s Kansas City’s first opportunity to remove the sour aftertaste that’s haunted the team for seven months.
“Hey, this is gonna hurt; it's supposed to,” defensive tackle Chris Jones told his team in the locker room after the Super Bowl loss, captured in the ESPN original docuseries The Kingdom. “It's a lesson, but it's also something you can build off of. Everybody who is coming back to this f***ing circle, it takes everything, everything, man, just to make it.
“It takes even more to win it. Make sure you carry this sh*t on your chin. Make sure when you approach training camp, this is the best shape you've ever been in because you got something to prove, man. It's gonna hurt. They were the better team today, and it's okay. You gotta accept that sh*t! When you accept it, you work harder.”
They accepted it. Patrick Mahomes immediately cut his hair, months before he reported to camp looking in better shape than ever. Andy Reid said Travis Kelce looked svelte after dropping several pounds. And JuJu Smith-Schuster, the wide receiver the Chiefs will use to fill in for a suspended Rashee Rice, changed his offseason routine and said he’s in the best shape of his life.
Worthy took message to heart
The message from Jones resonated with Xavier Worthy, too.
“Man, I feel like things didn't end how we wanted to last year,” Worthy said last month. “And I feel like Chris said it well in the locker room, ‘How are you going to get better? How are you going to adapt and thrive off the situation? Are you going to come back better? Are you going to come back still soggy and mad that you lost?’
“So, I feel like a lot of guys in the offseason came back with a chip on their shoulder, in condition ready to work.”
Friday marks the end of the road, the Chiefs’ first opportunity to write a new chapter.
