Where to Watch, Viewing Options for Chiefs-Chargers Friday Night
KANSAS CITY, Mo. – The Chiefs open the 66th season in franchise history on Friday at Corinthians Arena in São Paulo, Brazil. Not only is it the first time they’ve opened a regular-season schedule outside the United States, the game also marks the NFL’s first contest streamed exclusively on YouTube, available free all over the world.
Date, kickoff time:
Friday, 7 p.m. CT. Brazil actually has four time zones. São Paulo is in the Brasilia Time Zone, two hours ahead of Central Daylight Time in the U.S., so kickoff locally will be 9 p.m.
What is the cost to watch the game on YouTube?
Nothing. The game is free on the main video streaming platform (YouTube.com or the YouTube app). YouTubeTV subscribers also can view the game on that platform.
Announcers:
- Rich Eisen handles play-by-play and Hall of Famer Kurt Warner will provide color commentary. Stacey Dales and Donald De La Haye will report from the sidelines.
- NBC will produce the game, so many of the graphics, billboards and touches will remind viewers of a Sunday Night Football broadcast, but YouTube will add a lot to make it one of the most unique productions in NFL history.
Meet Donald De La Haye:
YouTube loves its authentic creators and one of them will be on the sidelines Friday. De La Haye, also known as Deestroying is not only a YouTuber from Costa Rica, he’s also a kicker for the San Antonio Brahmas of the United Football League (UFL). Some might remember him as the Central Florida player the NCAA controversially suspended for profiting off his name, image and likeness, eventually leading to college student-athletes receiving compensation.
Is the game available on traditional over-the-air television?
Yes, the game will air free in the Kansas City market on KSHB-TV, Channel 41. The game also will air on local television in Los Angeles. Since 1939, the NFL has been the only major sport that guarantees every game on free, over-the-air television in local markets.
Radio options:
- The Voice of the Chiefs since 1994, Mitch Holthus (play-by-play) joins former Kansas City wide receiver Danan Hughes (color commentary) in the Chiefs Radio Network booth. Local media personality Josh Klingler is the sideline reporter. In Kansas City, the game is available on flagship station KFNZ (The Fan, 96.5 FM, 610 AM).
- Spanish-language listeners can download the Audacy app (Chiefs en Español), to hear the Tico Sports broadcast, with Oscar Monterroso (play-by-play), Hannah Bassham (analyst) and Alvaro Alvarez (sideline) on the call.
Other creators:
YouTube is attempting to separate this game from traditional NFL productions. Toward that end, the Google-owned platform will allow several creators to host their own unique spin on the game. Those include IShowSpeed, a personality that has 43 million subscribers, who will utilize YouTube’s “Watch With” option during the game. Altcasts are also available with Packers fan Tom Grossi and Spanish-language YouTubers Robegrill and SKabeche. All are free.
