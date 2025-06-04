Chiefs Take Defensive Tackle in 3-Round 2026 NFL Mock Draft
Something the Kansas City Chiefs want to do better next season is get after the quarterback with just their front four on the defensive line. The Chiefs have been able to get after the quarterback, but it mostly comes with they send more than four after the quarterback or send the house. The Chiefs have not had much success getting after the quarterback with just the front four.
Defensive coordinator Steve Spagnuolo will be working on that all offseason long. If the Chiefs want to be that elite defense that will help the team win another Super Bowl, they are going to need to get after the quarterback with just a four-man pass rush. The Chiefs cannot always be sending the house to get the quarterback down in the backfield.
The Chiefs added to their defensive line this offseason in both free agency but mainly in the 2025 NFL Draft. The Chiefs got a lot of young talent in the draft, in spots that they did not expect them to be at. But that is the thing about the Chiefs, no matter where they pick you, they have been able to help get their new players to play great football at the NFL level.
One thing that the Chiefs have not found yet is a player who has benefitedanother defensive lineman from playing alongside one of the best defensive players in the league, Chris Jones.
We know what Jones brings to the defensive side of the ball, but when they double-team him or triple-team him, there has not been another defensive lineman who has done a good job of getting after the quarterback in one-on-one situations.
Ian Cummings of Pro Football Network has the Chiefs beefing up the defensive line in the 3rd-round of the 2026 NFL Draft.
Adding McClellan can be a great move if he is available next year in the draft. This can also be a pick because the Chiefs are thinking about the future on the defensive line.
You have some players getting to their back nine of their career and you just do not know how long they will play the game. McClellan plays in the best conference in college football and with a good season next year can climb draft boards.
