BREAKING: Chiefs to Play AFC West Rival on Christmas Day
It's official, Arrowhead Stadium will be a mad house come Christmas Day as the Kansas City Chiefs are once again slated to do battle against their hated rival, the Denver Broncos in what could be a division deciding matchup.
The game will be apart of Amazon's Thursday night broadcast as the Chiefs look to bounce back after several close encounters and poor losses in recent years to the team from Denver.
Since Sean Payton became the Broncos' head coach, he ended the Chiefs' winning streak over Denver in 2023, blew out the Chiefs in the 2024 regular season finale (Kansas City benched their starters) to send Denver to the playoffs for the first time in a decade, and was a made field goal away from completing the sweep if not for Kansas City blocking a field goal attempt as time expired.
The Broncos have the second-best roster in the AFC West, right behind the Chiefs, according to Sports Illustrated's Matt Verderame due to their acquisitions this offseason.
"Last season, the Broncos shocked almost everybody in the football world by winning 10 games and earning a wild-card berth." Wrote Verderame. "While they won't sneak up on anybody in 2025, their roster says they may not need to."
"Denver is relying heavily on second-year quarterback Bo Nix, who threw 29 touchdowns as a rookie under the gaze of coach Sean Payton. This offseason, the roster lost nothing and added plenty, highlighted by the additions of tight end Evan Engram, linebacker Dre Greenlaw and safety Talanoa Hufanga. Factor in the rookie class, and the Broncos have a nice influx of talent to make sure there isn't a regression."
"The concern here is health. Denver is banking heavily on Hufanga and Greenlaw to be healthy, something neither has been recently. Greenlaw played two games last year after tearing his Achilles tendon in Super Bowl LVIII, while Hufanga has played just 17 games over the past two seasons."
While Bo Nix looks to avoid a sophomore slump, the Chiefs look to avoid a Super Bowl hangover, setting up what could be one of the best games of the season.
This will be the third straight year the Chiefs will play on Christmas. In 2022, they played Seattle on Christmas Eve.
