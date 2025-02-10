Chiefs Suffer Shocking Beatdown in Super LIX Loss to Eagles
The dream of a three-peat is over as the Kansas City Chiefs fell victim to revenge, losing Super Bowl LIX to the Philadelphia Eagles in a 40-22 blowout.
In a one sided affair, the firepower of the Eagles offense and the discipline of the Eagles defense stifled a winning effort from Kansas City.
Both sides were forced to punt to start their first drives of the game. Then, on the Eagles second drive of the game, Trent McDuffie was called for a highly questionable DPI call on third down, mirroring a questionable OPI called on AJ Brown earlier in the game. The refs, even if awful, were consistent.
That would lead to a Jahan Dotson catch at the one yard line. Jalen Hurts would punch it in to score the opening touchdown of the game via the brotherly shove.
A ferocious four man pass rush would leave KC scoreless in the first quarter. That swarming pass rush continued to plague the Chiefs to the point that Creed Humphrey had some animated words for his offensive line.
Those words did not inspire improved play as continued pressure with the Eagles having seven in coverage led to a pick-six thrown to Cooper DeJean and another to Zach Baun that led to a Brown touchdown.
Things did not improve in the third quarter as the Eagles kept the pressure up and a Jalen Hurts bomb to DeVonta Smith saw Philadelphia up 34-0.
Mahomes came out swinging with a rocket ball to Xavier Worthy. Despite a constant attack by the Eagles, Mahomes was able to work some magic including a shuffles pass under duress to Travis Kelce for a first down.
After getting swarmed, Mahomes rolled out to his right and fired across his body, hitting a diving Xavier Worthy in the end zone for the Chiefs first points of the game.
The Chiefs then went for two and failed. Mahomes targeted Kelce again but the legendary tight end is showing his age and entering the fourth, it could be the last quarter in his Hall of Fame career.
Unfortunately the fourth quarter did not start the way the Chiefs needed it to. The Eagles burned over five minutes of clock before Jake Elliott added three points to the scoreboard. Eagles lead 37-6.
And on the opening play from scrimmage following, Mahomes was stripped sacked, essentially bringing the game to a close.
DeAndre Hopkins would catch a touchdown in garbage time but the Chiefs would fail the two point conversion. After the Eagles went four and out, putting Kenny Pickett in, Mahomes launched a rocket to Xavier Worthy for Worthy's second touchdown of the game. Hopkins would add two more points.
After the Eagles recovered the onside kick, the game would officially close.
The final score. Philadelphia 40-22 Kansas City.
Kansas City lost this game in the preseason. Philadelphia had the superior roster and the luck Kansas City won 17 games with ran out.
Jawaan Taylor was an absolute liability, Joe Thuney is a guard and not a tackle and the Chiefs did not have enough weapons to replace Kelce’s decreed play. Trey Smith is also a free agent.
With Justin Reid and Nick Bolton headed out the door, Kansas City has a lot of decisions to make with their roster.
No one knows what tomorrow brings and this isn’t the end of a dynasty by far. The Chiefs did not play well but this isn’t the first Super Bowl loss of his career. His last one sprung two straight titles.
While it may be a career for Kelce, the Chiefs are going to do what they do best, reload and roll out.
