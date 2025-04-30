Chiefs College Scout on Selecting Omarr Norman-Lott
The Kansas City Chiefs took the players who best fit their needs in the 2025 NFL Draft. The Chiefs went into the draft knowing what players they wanted to go after. The Chiefs took their first two biggest needs to start the draft. They went after the offensive line and defensive line in rounds one and two. Those positions were two of the biggest needs for the Chiefs.
But for the Chiefs, it was different because they got two of the best at their respective position, at picks were many thought these players would not be at. With their second-round pick, the Chiefs took top defensive lineman Omarr Norman-Lott out of the University of Tennessee.
The Chiefs now have another player on the defensive line who can get after the quarterback and help in the run. Norman-Lott can also be the player who will benefit from playing alongside the best defensive tackle in the National Football League, Chris Jones.
That is why it was a no-doubter that the Chiefs took him with their second-round pick. It was another steal for the Chiefs and a high-value pick.
"He got some similar to Tuip [Marlon Tuipulotu]. He is bigger, he is not as fast, but their play style is very similar," said Chiefs College Scout Ryne Nutt. "This kid was like 99 percentile in terms of rush win rate. He was one of the top defensive tackles in winning one-on-one pass rush. And that is what we first need, and that is what we saw, and that is what we saw could add value. These guys, these interior linemen that are athletic, these kids jumped 31 and a half, 9-5, you know he was big-handed hands, those guys go quick."
"We knew they would go quickly. Brett, before that round, Brett was pretty adamant about, okay, he is one of those guys we have to consider, and we put up a list of four or five guys, and we was one of them and being one of the top guys left and that was a position need as well. But we feel that he can come in and help rush the passer. I feel like he did not start a ton in his career there at Tennessee. But is really what you do with snaps, and they rotate a lot.
