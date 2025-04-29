Have the Chiefs Solved Their Left Tackle Position?
The Kansas City Chiefs have had a good offseason. With all the players they lost this offseason in free agency, the Chiefs have done a good job of getting new players to fill in the needs. The Chiefs could not match offers that other teams gave their former players, so their team decided to make up for their roster in the 2025 NFL Draft as well.
The Chiefs made some solid picks in the draft this past weekend. The Chiefs' draft was highlighted by their first-round pick, offensive lineman Josh Simmons.
To many, Simmons is seen as the steal of the draft. Simmons was one of the best, if not the best, offensive linemen in this year's draft. The Chiefs got him with the last pick of the first round.
The Chiefs also signed a left tackle, Jaylon Moore, in free agency. Moore is known as a good up-and-coming left tackle. But he has not played much in his NFL career because he has been the backup to the best left tackle in the National Football League, Trent Williams.
Moore has a lot of upside and potential, but that is all it is. Moore will have to show if he is the left tackle of now and the future in 2025.
That is the biggest question the Chiefs will have until the 2025 NFL season starts. Will the Chiefs finally solve their left tackle problem? The Chiefs want to have good protection for quarterback Patrick Mahomes.
Kansas City has tried to address its need at the position, signing Jaylon Moore in free agency and drafting Ohio State's Josh Simmons in the first round. But each comes with questions. Moore has been a career backup, so can he be a better-than-adequate starter? Simmons is coming off a torn patella, so can he overcome the injury to have a long and productive NFL career? If the answer to both of those questions is negative, it will be difficult for the Chiefs to continue overcoming a liability at a critical position.-- Adam Teicher
The Chiefs, with a much-improved left tackle and offensive line, will have an offense that can be unstoppable. The Chiefs have a lot of work to do with their offensive line, but they have the right coaching staff to turn it around.
