How Chiefs Will Replace McDuffie and Watson

The Kansas City Chiefs lost their top two corners this offseason, and General Manager Brett Veach and the front office must revamp the secondary through the draft.

After trading Trent McDuffie to the Los Angeles Rams for a haul of draft picks , Jaylen Watson signed a three-year, $51 million contract with the Rams.

Here is what the two cornerbacks said earlier this offseason during their introductory press conferences.

McDuffie and Watson Share Feelings on New Experience

Detroit Lions wide receiver Jameson Williams (1) makes a catch for a first down against Kansas City Chiefs cornerback Trent McDuffie (22) during the second half at Arrowhead Stadium in Kansas City, Missouri on Sunday, Oct. 12, 2025. | Junfu Han / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

"Honestly, for me, even given the opportunity to play here and then on top of that, give you a contract like this, for me, that holds a lot of weight," McDuffie said. "I feel like I definitely have a responsibility to be someone to stand up here and face you guys when things are wrong. And when things are going well, sing my praises."

"I think [matching up with bigger receivers is] my strength," Watson said. "That's why I think me and Trent complement each other so well. His strengths are short-area quickness -- the small shifty guys. My strengths are the biggest hitter. So, we should be pretty diverse. We should be able to match up pretty well against a lot of different looks we get."

How Chiefs Will Refurbish the Secondary

Nov 27, 2025; Arlington, Texas, USA; Kansas City Chiefs linebacker Nick Bolton (32) and Kansas City Chiefs cornerback Jaylen Watson (35) celebrate after an interception against the Dallas Cowboys during the first quarter at AT&T Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kevin Jairaj-Imagn Images | Kevin Jairaj-Imagn Images

Kansas City losing four players in the secondary, including McDuffie and Watson, is clearly detrimental to the pass defense. General Manager Brett Veach has taken baby steps to bolster the secondary, with the signings of safety Alohi Gilman and cornerback Kader Kohou, but the Chiefs have a lot more work to do in that department.

The question is: How and when will Kansas City address the cornerback position in the 2026 NFL Draft?

Depending on how the board unfolds, the Chiefs could take a defensive back as early as No. 9 , which would most likely be cornerback Mansoor Delane or safety Caleb Downs. Other options to replace McDuffie and Watson in the first round include Jermod McCoy, Aveion Terrell, Colton Hood, Brandon Cisse, and Chris Johnson.

Sep 21, 2025; East Rutherford, New Jersey, USA; Kansas City Chiefs cornerback Jaylen Watson (35) celebrates with defensive back Chamarri Conner (27) after an interception in the second quarter at MetLife Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Vincent Carchietta-Imagn Images | Vincent Carchietta-Imagn Images

However, Veach has a knack for identifying potential solutions at the cornerback position later in the draft, which Watson and Joshua Williams are prime examples of. Due to the significant departures in the defensive backfield, the Chiefs could take multiple attempts to fill out the rest of the secondary.

Regardless of what else transpires this offseason, the Chiefs must prioritize reconstructing a defense that can support quarterback Patrick Mahomes as he recovers from a torn ACL.