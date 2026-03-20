Teams Inside the Top 10 That Won't Affect Chiefs Selection at No. 9

Following a pivotal free agency period, next month's draft is even more important for the Kansas City Chiefs, who hold the No. 9 pick.

Kansas City's selection is highly dependent on what transpires in the first eight selections of the draft, but there are several teams that should not negatively affect the Chiefs' strategy in the first round.

Las Vegas Raiders

Feb 10, 2026; Henderson, NV, USA; Las Vegas Raiders coach Klint Kubiak (left) and general manager John Spytek at introductory press conference at Intermountain Health Performance Center. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images | Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

Ever since the Raiders clinched the No. 1 pick in the 2026 NFL Draft , it has been a foregone conclusion that Indiana quarterback Fernando Mendoza will be the pick for Las Vegas. It goes without saying that the Chiefs' quarterback situation is cemented with Patrick Mahomes, so the Raiders drafting Mendoza is obviously not a threat to Kansas City missing out on a position of need.

Tennessee Titans

Jan 4, 2026; Jacksonville, Florida, USA; Tennessee Titans quarterback Cam Ward (1) throws a pass against the Jacksonville Jaguars during the first quarter at EverBank Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Morgan Tencza-Imagn Images | Morgan Tencza-Imagn Images

With Robert Saleh as the new head coach, the Titans heavily invested in the defensive side of the ball in free agency. The early assumptions have been that Tennessee will prioritize supplying quarterback Cam Ward with an offensive weapon.

Notre Dame running back Jeremiyah Love has been heavily linked to the Titans in recent weeks, which would have been detrimental for Kansas City just a couple of weeks ago, but it is no longer a concern. The Chiefs signed former Seattle Seahawks running back Kenneth Walker III to a three-year deal when the legal tampering window opened on March 9.

New York Giants

Jan 4, 2026; East Rutherford, New Jersey, USA; New York Giants quarterback Jaxson Dart (6) scrambles during the fourth quarter against the Dallas Cowboys at MetLife Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Vincent Carchietta-Imagn Images | Vincent Carchietta-Imagn Images

The Giants' needs do not necessarily correlate with the Chiefs'. While Kansas City would ideally want to land one of the top-three pass rushers - Arvell Reese, David Bailey, or Rueben Bain Jr - and New York currently has edge rushers at their disposal, with Brian Burns Jr, Kayvon Thibodeaux, and Abdul Carter.

Instead, the Giants are more likely to address the offensive line, wide receiver, or take Sonny Styles with the No. 5 pick. Those are all positions the Chiefs should feel content with missing out on with the ninth-overall selection.

Cleveland Browns

New Cleveland Browns head coach Todd Monken, center, poses with members of the ownership group, from left, Jimmy Haslam, JW Johnson and Whitney Haslam-Johnson during Monken’s introductory press conference at the team's training facility, Feb. 3, 2026. | Jeff Lange / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Cleveland is another team that is unlikely to take a pass rusher off the board, as its offensive line is in desperate need of reinforcements. The Browns will have a completely different starting front line in 2026, and while they have signed Elgton Jenkins and Tevin Jenkins, they still need to fill out the rest of the offensive line.

As the draft nears, Spencer Fano and Francis Mauigoa are legitimate options for Cleveland at the sixth-overall pick.