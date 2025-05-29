The Chiefs Continue to Command Respect Around the NFL
The Kansas City Chiefs continue to rank among the best teams in the National Football League. After dominating the league for the last few seasons, the Chiefs are ready to make another push for a Super Bowl trophy. They undoubtedly have the right people in the right places to do so.
Eric Edholm of NFL.com recently ranked the Top 10 most complete teams from around the National Football League. While there were a couple of teams listed in front of the Chiefs, Kansas City was still near the top of the league.
"Kansas City’s defense had carried a bigger chunk of the load in recent years, but the Super Bowl LIX blowout proved the unit required reinforcements. Four draft picks, including three on Day 2, should help with depth. DT Chris Jones and CB Trent McDuffie are elite defenders, and the Chiefs also have solid to strong playmakers throughout the defense. New CBs Kristian Fulton and Nohl Williams should help," Edholm said.
"Patrick Mahomes’ production has slipped a bit from his absolute peak a few years back, but he remains one of the most dangerous QBs in the game entering his age-30 season. Back along his side is Travis Kelce, a better running back situation than the team had last season, and plenty of talent at receiver. Rashee Rice, Xavier Worthy, Marquise Brown, and rookie Jalen Royals all can be weapons. The offensive line has undergone big changes, but it could be better in 2025."
Although the Chiefs added to their offensive line this offseason, questions remain surrounding the unit, and they will likely persist until after the first few weeks of the season. Kansas City's offensive line has plenty of room for improvement this offseason.
"Some shakiness in the trenches keeps us from giving them an A across the board on the report card, but Mahomes and a handful of other elite players, combined with solid middle-of-the-roster talent, makes this crew a top-10 lock in my book. Drop them after the Super Bowl blowout at your own risk; there’s enough left in the tank for another run," Edholm said.
Kansas City is gearing up for another season full of getting every team's best shot. This will be the case even though the Chiefs did not win the Super Bowl this past season, arguably proving which organization is the best in the league.
Be sure to follow us on X (Twitter) @KCChiefsOnSI and @Domminchella to never miss another breaking news story again.
Click here to let us know your thoughts when you like our Facebook page WHEN YOU CLICK RIGHT HERE.