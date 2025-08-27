An Impressive Training Camp Paved the Way for Young LB
The Kansas City Chiefs have announced their initial 53-man roster for the upcoming season and it has a mixture of familiar faces and new faces. While certain players with NFL experience are no longer with the franchise, a new face who was brought in as an undrafted free agent gets to live out his childhood dream.
As announced ahead of the Chiefs' official announcement of the 53-man roster, undrafted free agent linebacker Cooper McDonald has made the cut with the franchise. McDonald, a journeyman throughout his college days, playing with three programs, will get to say that he is the newest member of the reigning AFC champions.
McDonald's roster announcement was made by Jordan Schultz before noon on Tuesday, as he reported that sources could confirm he would make the team. Once a rookie tryout candidate for the Chiefs earlier this offseason, McDonald is now a proud member of one of the more underrated linebacker rooms in the National Football League.
"McDonald signed after a rookie tryout, two weeks after the draft, and now goes from tryout player to active roster. Another strong find by the Kansas City staff and a great story heading into Week 1," Schultz wrote.
What this Means for McDonald
Through the three preseason games, McDonald was a player featured in all of them.
- Against the Arizona Cardinals, McDonald collected four total tackles, two of which were solo tackles.
- Against the Seattle Seahawks, McDonald collected seven total tackles, five were solos.
- And against the Chicago Bears, McDonald had three total tackles, two solo tackles, one quarterback sack and a tackle for loss.
Defensive coordinator Steve Spagnuolo was very impressed with how McDonald performed this offseason. Recently speaking to the media, Coach Spagnuolo revealed that he believes McDonald was a very good find for the franchise.
- "Cooper was a really good find. If you remember, we got him in the rookie minicamp as a three-day tryout guy, and I thought in the one-on-ones against the running backs, he did a really nice job yesterday.”
So long as McDonald can carry over his success from the preseason into and throughout the regular season, he will be a strong addition to the linebacker room, which features Nick Botlon, Leo Chenal, and Drue Tranquill, just to name a few.
The best source for breaking Chiefs news from camp is OnSI; the best way to get it is to follow @KCChiefsOnSI and @Domminchella on X (Twitter). And, join the discussion on the Chiefs defense by visiting our Facebook page (here).