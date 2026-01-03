Jeffrey Bassa Explains How Chiefs’ Trust Is Critical to Development

KANSAS CITY, Mo. – There’s a unique confidence in Jeffrey Bassa’s deep voice, something that communicates promise. It’s something the typical NFL rookie doesn’t radiate.

And now that he’s approaching the final game of that rookie season, he’s clearly ready to move his career to Level 2.

“Obviously, we're not in the position that we want to be,” the linebacker said Friday, “being in the playoffs and whatnot. But no, I feel like the development-wise, it's been really great for me. When it comes to just coming in as a rookie and playing special teams.”

Special teams has been his foundation, and Dave Toub often mentions Bassa as one of his best players, but the Chiefs drafted him to play linebacker. They could be getting a sneak preview of what’s to come, with starter Leo Chenal on injured reserve to end the year.

Playing time continuing to increase

Bassa got his most extensive defensive snaps in last week’s loss to Denver. And if Chenal winds up leaving as an unrestricted free agent, Bassa could be a good candidate to take his place next to Nick Bolton and Drue Tranquill next season. It’s one of many questions the Chiefs need to answer.

What’s not a question, however, is Bassa’s study habits. A 6-2, 235-pound rookie selected in the fifth round out of Oregon, he’s among the most studious players on the team.

“Learning from Nick, Leo, guys like Drue as well, in the defensive room, in the linebacker room,” Bassa said, “I feel like it's been tremendous for me. I mean, just being able to have the ability to pick their brains every day has really been beneficial to me.

“And I've been applying a lot of things from their game that I can apply to my game as well.”

The rookie is expected to get another opportunity to show those applications on Sunday in Las Vegas (3:25 p.m. CT, CBS/KCTV, Channel 5, 96.5 The Fan). And Bolton will be right there next to him.

“He's learning the scheme out there,” Bolton said Wednesday. “He's out there giving me checks and calls and kind of things that throughout the week that we're kind of working on. So, definitely reassuring as a middle linebacker to have somebody to pay attention throughout the week.

“And also just kind of when the weeks really didn't matter that much for him, he wasn't playing that much, having somebody who’s been locked in on the gameplan week-in and week-out, kind of making sure he's on his Ps and Qs. Super proud of him for that. Obviously limited snaps, but hopefully we get him in there a little bit more and see what he can do.”

Bolton’s trust in Bassa represents growing trust throughout the team, and the rookie is ready to showcase his stuff. But that trust means everything.

“Defensively,” Bassa said, “having the opportunity to be trusted, to go out there, knowing that the coaches trust in me and the guys next to me have trust in me to have the ability to play confidently next to them, side by side, is something I don’t take for granted.”

