Chiefs Rookie Continues to Turn the Head of Nick Bolton
The Kansas City Chiefs' 2025 NFL Draft class was on full display against the Arizona Cardinals for the first preseason game of the year. With the game behind them, the Chiefs will look to see how much more they can get out of their rookies as the regular season approaches.
A handful of rookies have stood out this offseason. From Josh Simmons solidifying a role on the offensive line to Nohl Williams starting to break through ahead of Sao Paulo, Brazil, the Chiefs once again look to have a roster that will compete with the rest of the league in hopes of getting back to the Super Bowl.
One of the better rookie performers this offseason so far has been linebacker Jeffrey Bassa. Bassa was the Chiefs' fifth-round draft pick out of Oregon. The former Duck has a high ceiling to his name, especially since he has several things to bring to the table in his game.
Whether that be on special teams or a member of the defense, Bassa has been impressive so far since getting drafted. His hardworking mentality must have rubbed off on some other players, as the Chiefs have ramped up their competitiveness as training camp comes to a close.
In the game against the Cardinals, Bassa had the most total tackles with six, three of which were solo tackles, and had a quarterback hit. The fifth-rounder has been impressive enough to catch the attention of veteran linebacker Nick Bolton.
Speaking to the media on Monday following training camp practice, Bolton was asked about how Bassa has improved since training camp began.
- "Every week, every day, he’s getting a little bit better. (He is)learning the scheme, asking good questions, and trying to find the right answer. I think all those things add up over time, and you can see in the game, he led the team in tackles, if I’m not mistaken. Off to a good start. That dude is confident, (he is a) confident guy, high IQ guy, I’m excited for what he has for us," Bolton said.
- "Obviously, you can tell he's a high IQ guy, he's eager to learn, willing to learn; a lot of humility with that guy. As you keep progressing in the game, that stuff definitely exudes itself. He's a confident guy, willing to do anything to help the team win. That's all you need from 11 guys on the field.
