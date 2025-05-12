Why 2025 is a Critical Season for Chiefs' Bryan Cook
The Kansas City Chiefs are sometimes stereotyped as a team with a great offense year in and year out, as Patrick Mahomes and Andy Reid lead the way. However, one would argue that the Chiefs' defense has been the core of the franchise for the last three years, especially with a youth movement that has devoured the unit over the previous few drafts.
Dating back to the last several weeks of the 2022 season, defensive coordinator Steve Spagnuolo has coached one of the more disciplined defenses in the sport. Their young players play key roles, such as 2022 first-round selections pass rusher George Karlaftis and cornerback Trent McDuffie. However, the last two seasons have presented a great opportunity for second-round choice Bryan Cook.
Cook found himself in a starting role by 2023, becoming a key asset for Spagnuolo's defense and making critical plays at the right time. He's tallied 153 combined tackles in the last two seasons, including 78 this past season, exemplifying his stout tackling ability on the backend as a versatile rotating defender who can play in the box and on the backend in the high post.
However, Cook finds himself in the final year of his rookie contract with plenty more to prove. He has shown to be a true chess piece in "Spags" defense, and it's only a matter of time before he turns into a potential premier player at safety. Cook is a quality, high football IQ defensive playmaker who is just getting better.
The Chiefs have several players on the roster they must consider paying before looking at Cook. Right guard Trey Smith, Karlaftis, McDuffie, and running back Isiah Pacheco are likely due for potential extensions this summer or next spring. Cook will need to put up career-high numbers to be considered toward the top of the priority list in this regard.
Cook's play will need to take off in a big way this season, especially with Jaden Hicks expected to start next to him. The Chiefs' secondary doesn't operate at a high level without the former Cincinnati Bearcat. Should Cook have a strong campaign and overall start to the season, he could find himself locked up for the long term in Kansas City.
