This Chiefs Safety Could See Role Increase in 2025
The Kansas City Chiefs have lost a handful of contributing pieces to their recent Super Bowl run, especially on the defense. With the likes of Justin Reid and Tershaun Wharton being the big two, the Chiefs will likely lean on their younger players on defense for the foreseeable future.
One of those players that could benefit from all these free agents moving in and out of franchises all across the league is safety Bryan Cook. The Chiefs former second round pick out of Cincinnati saw the biggest improvement thus far into his NFL career during the 2024 campaign.
Last season, Cook set several new career highs. At the conclusion of the regular season campaign, Cook recorded 78 total tackles, 55 of which were solo tackles, had two interceptions, five passes defended and 1.5 stuffs. Especially now that Reid is off to his next journey, the safety position lies in the hands on up and coming players.
The combination of Jaden Hicks and Cook holding down both safety positions next season for the Chiefs shouldn't worry the Chiefs Kingdom. These are two players with a high level of potential that could easily blossom with the new everyday starting roles, hopefully creating a legacy for themselves as well.
The Chiefs defense was very strong all season, holding onto several one score victories, which was Kansas City's 411 in 2024. With another year under the belt of Cook, he will have the chance to provide a veteran leadership to the new members coming into the organization, whether that be through free agency or new draftees.
According to PFF.com, Cook was an above average defender for the franchise last season. Receiving an overall grade of 63.7, which is deemed average by PFF's grading system, Cook fit in nicely to the role he was given.
Cook ranked 85th out of the 170 safety's listed last season. What really made Cook standout last season though was his defense against the run game. Earning himself an 82.8 grade, which is listed as high quality for PFF grading, Cook was near the Top 10 in safeties against the run game, ranking 14th out of the 170 players.
