Sleeper Chiefs UDFA Offensive Lineman Who Could Make the Roster
The Kansas City Chiefs have done a great job of addressing their biggest problem this offseason. That is their offensive line. The Chiefs did not have a good one at all, all of last season. That was the area of the team that was just unfixable in 2024. Heading into the offseason, that was the biggest question for the Chiefs. What are they going to do about the offensive line?
The Chiefs did not waste any time addressing the problem. The Chiefs made a move to add a left tackle in free agency and also franchised tagged guard Trey Smith.
The Chiefs then went on to draft another offensive line in the first round of the draft. That was a huge win for them coming out of the draft. And now they will piece it all together. That has now become the question as we get closer to training camp.
But before we get there, there was another offensive lineman that the Chiefs signed. The Chiefs signed offensive lineman Dalton Cooper as an undrafted free agent out of Oklahoma State. And as you know, in the National Football League, you can never have too many offensive linemen. And that was the case for the Chiefs in 2024, with a lot of injuries to the offensive line.
But Cooper has a real chance of making the roster. Cooper is a big-sized offensive lineman and started a lot of games in his college career.
"The 6-foot-5, 326-pound Cooper started 36 games at left tackle for Texas State from 2020 through 2022 before transferring to Oklahoma State ahead of the 2023 campaign. He went on to record 19 starts at left tackle for the Cowboys over the next two seasons, and looking at last year specifically, Cooper didn't yield a single sack on 285 pass-blocking snaps," said Chiefs Reporter Matt McMullen.
"Cooper has NFL size and has played as much football as just about any offensive lineman in the entire draft class, but his limitations might lower the ceiling of his pro potential. His pad level and core strength are issues that keep him from anchoring and sustaining enough. Still, the pass protection was good enough on tape to give him a chance to compete for a roster spot, provided he can eliminate or mitigate the waist-bending," said NFL analyst Lance Zierlein.
