Coordinator Shares Litmus Test for Gauging Opponent Effort
KANSAS CITY, Mo. – Kansas City assistant head coach/special teams coordinator Dave Toub spoke from the podium at team headquarters prior to Thursday’s practice. The Chiefs this week will visit the Giants on Sunday Night Football (7:20 p.m. CT, NBC/KSHB-TV, Channel 41, 96.5 The Fan).
Toub shared Thursday the one area he watches immediately every week when scouting his opponent, the one cutup in his film evaluation that tells him whether he’ll have headaches during the upcoming week.
He also touched on the effort of Chiefs punter Matt Araiza in last week’s loss to the Philadelphia Eagles, and his thoughts on the small sample size of the adjusted touchback rule on kickoffs.
To view his comments, watch below.
On the Giants’ special-teams units and coordinator Mike Ghobrial:
TOUB: “Mike does a really good job. They fly around. I always tell the guys to check out the field-goal block. See how they play on field goal block, that always tells you how hard special-teams unit plays. They fly around. They get after you. That’s just one phase, but they’re on everything. They do it all. Right now, in our ranking system they’re in the top 10. They’re a good unit; they’re solid.”
On how the new kickoff rule is going:
TOUB: “Yeah, I thought it would be in the 80th percentile as far as how many returns, and that’s right where it’s at. I like it; I love it. I love the fact that every kickoff and every return is important. And it’s good for me. It’s good for us.”
On Matt Araiza’s performance:
TOUB: “He had three punts, and he averaged 54.7 net. I mean that’s pretty darn good. He was banging the ball, but he was hanging them enough to where we can get our coverage down there at the same time. He had three excellent punts, and if we only punt three times and he has three excellent ones like that, I’m good. Great game for him.”
