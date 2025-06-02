For Chiefs to be Serious Contenders, Their Offense Must Improve
The Kansas City Chiefs are coming off another appearance in a Super Bowl, but that game did not go the way that the Chiefs wanted it to go. The Chiefs got exposed in that game, and that is when all the struggles that followed the Chiefs all of last season came to light.
No one talked about the Chiefs' struggles on offense last season because they got to the big game, but after that game, that has been the talk that has followed the Chiefs all offseason long and will continue to follow them leading up to the next season.
A lot of people around the league are picking against the Chiefs as favorites to come out of the AFC once again. They think what they saw from the Chiefs in the Super Bowl LIX loss will be the same for the 2025 season. The Chiefs did make a lot of moves this offseason, but they do not think it will change the team a lot. And with that, the Chiefs could be on the outside looking in for 2025.
The Chiefs have had the ability to bounce back in previous seasons, and they can do that in 2025, but the offense will need to be better than it was in 2025. If the Chiefs cannot find a groove on the offensive side next season, the other teams can take advantage of it and take over as the new team in the AFC.
The Chiefs are looking to get back to looking like the old Chiefs offense, where you would see them taking shots down the field and scoring points quickly. We did not see that from the team all of last season. Their drives were mostly long ones that would take up so much energy and time. That is good when you need them, but the Chiefs also want to score quickly.
Next season, with a better offensive line, you can see the Chiefs' offense be completely different. The Chiefs can start taking those shots downfield and get the run game going. The Chiefs can be unstoppable and be the ones playing on the last Sunday of the season once again. One thing we know about Mahomes is that he will be better next season.
