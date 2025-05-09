One Area That Needs Fine-tuning for the Chiefs
The Kansas City Chiefs had some things to fix this offseason following their 2024 campaign, most evidently in their loss in the Super Bowl. With the largest issue needing attention being the offensive line, one area that also needed some thought was the defensive line.
After losing Tershawn Wharton in free agency, the Chiefs lost a strong presence on the interior defensive line. They do still possess Chris Jones, and lukcy they do, because without him this issue would have been much larger going into the new campaign.
Last season the Chiefs defense was ranked ninth in the National Football League in terms of average net yards allowed per game, holding their opponents to 320.6 yards per game. The defensive tackles were a huge part in doing so, but now with a step back in that area, the Chiefs need to prioritize the growth going into training camp.
"The Chiefs lost Tershawn Wharton in free agency, and now their interior defensive line looks thin. Aside from the elite Chris Jones, they have Mike Pennel, but he is almost 35 years old and recorded a 59.4 PFF overall grade with a 63.4 PFF run-defense grade in 2024," PFF's Trevor Sikkema wrote.
"It’s then Jerry Tillery and rookie Omarr Norman-Lott, neither of whom is known for their run defense. Defending the run in the middle could be an issue to monitor for the Chiefs in 2025 if they don't add more help."
The Chiefs second round draftee in Omarr Norman-Lott is going to be a large part in the success of the defensive line. While he was projected to be taken in later rounds that he originally was, the Chiefs see something in Norman-Lott to add to the cause.
The issue isn't a pressing one as the Chiefs go into training camp later this offseason, but come one injury, or the growing process for Norman-Lott not go according to plan, the Chiefs could be in the market to add a defensive tackle via trade during the season.
Hopes are that Jones and Tillery can hold down the fort for as long as possible, but with an aging Pennel and the youthfulness of Norman-Lott, the interior defensive line could be the next area of the Chiefs' address in the future.
Check us out on X (Twitter) @KCChiefsOnSI and @Domminchella to never miss another breaking news story again!
Click here to let us know your thoughts when you like our Facebook page WHEN YOU CLICK RIGHT HERE.