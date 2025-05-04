Why Chiefs Draftee Chose to Wear No. 55
The Kansas City Chiefs started the second day of the 2025 NFL Draft by selecting defensive lineman Omarr Norman-Lott out of Tennessee with their second-round pick. While the pick has earned mixed reviews from analysts and fans, Norman-Lott is planning on bringing his all to Kansas City.
The former Tennessee Volunteer has repped the number 55 on his uniform in the past, as he now carries that number over with him into the National Football League. With the rookie mini camp for the Chiefs underway, the seven new draftees are starting to get a taste of what it's like to play professional football.
When asked why he wears the number 55 following the first day of rookie camp, Norman-Lott revealed the answer to the meaning behind the number.
"Arizona State kind of just put me as 55 and it didn't have any special meaning to me, and then I went out there and made a play and I just through both my fives up (both hands in the air), and ever since then it's just stuck," Norman-Lott told the media.
"They started calling me five-five, so now it definitely does have significant meaning behind me on the field and playing."
The Chiefs' defense is going to love cheering on Norman-Lott when he makes a play, as will the entire Chiefs Kingdom in attendance. With a celebration as simple as putting the number ten in the air with your hands, the Chiefs Kingdom might have to capitalize on that over the next few seasons.
As previously stated, the reviews on the selection of Norman-Lott have been mixed, given he was projected to go in the later rounds of the draft. When asked what he is looking forward to do the most, his answer was simple.
"I'm very excited to go do it and prove all the naysayers wrong," Norman-Lott said. "I'm not the kind of guy that listens to all the outside chatter, I just focus on what I have at hand, stay where my feet are at, and play hard."
The Chiefs rookies will continue to go through their camp for the next few days.
