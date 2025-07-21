Chiefs Defensive Line in Good Position Heading into Next Season
The Kansas City Chiefs defense was the strongest unit for the team last season. Heading into 2025, they will look to do the same. The defense strives to be that elite group and a top defense. To do that, they will have to get after the quarterback next season with just their front four. That is going to be a key thing for this Chiefs defense next season.
The Chiefs aim to get better this season. One area that will be a big question mark is their defense. The defense lost a ton of players from last year's team, and the Chiefs are expecting to be young next season on the defensive side of the ball. The good thing for the Chiefs is that they have been able to get the new players and have them play good football over the years.
One position group on the defense that is in good shape heading into next season is the defensive line group. They already have one of the best defensive players in the National Football League in Chris Jones. And Jones is not showing any signs of slowing down. He is coming off another All-Pro season, and he is looking to do that again next season with the Chiefs.
But more than that, Jones wants to put his team in the best position to be successful. With Jones, the defensive line and the defense as a whole are different. Jones will be the anchor for the Chiefs next season, and they need to find other players who are going to help Jones on the defensive side of the ball. It is going to be key for the Chiefs next season to get others involved.
That was something the Chiefs made sure they addressed this offseason. And they did it in the 2025 NFL Draft. The Chiefs went after young talent on the defensive side, which will be huge for the Chiefs' defensive line. It was picks that they know will make a difference, and it starts next season. Those players will have a huge role on the defensive line next season.
But it is also why the Chiefs defensive line is well set up. They will need to help Jones get after the quarterback as well.
