Bolton, Chiefs Know the Challenge They Must Embrace This Week

KANSAS CITY, Mo. – Nick Bolton was quick to remind everyone that last year was last year.

Over a span of 29 days last December and January, the Chiefs earned a pair of important home wins over the Texans. The first helped Kansas City solidify homefield advantage in the playoffs and the second, in the divisional round, advanced the Chiefs to the AFC championship game.

“Every year is its own year,” the linebacker said Friday. “So, even though there were some things we did well, there were some things -- obviously, they came in the game wanting to attack, so we’re definitely gonna pay attention to that – but every year's its own year.

“Each week, each team, year to year, week to week, is a little bit different. So, we got a new challenge in front of us and we're embracing it.”

The best way to embrace it, at least the primary reason they won that playoff game last season, is to embrace C.J. Stroud, literally.

Jan 18, 2025; Kansas City, Missouri, USA; Houston Texans quarterback C.J. Stroud (7) is sacked by Kansas City Chiefs defensive end George Karlaftis (56) as safety Jaden Hicks (21) jumps over the play during the fourth quarter of a 2025 AFC divisional round game at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium.

Eight sacks

In the Chiefs’ 23-14 win, Houston dominated in most major categories -- except one. The Chiefs posted eight sacks. George Karlaftis had three while Chris Jones, Felix Anudike-Uzomah, Tershawn Wharton, Charles Omenihu and Chamarri Conner.

Defensive linemen got seven of those eight sacks. Since Steve Spagnuolo took the reins of the Chiefs defense in 2019, Kansas City has had only one game with more sacks (the Chiefs had nine in a 2019 win at Denver).

Indianapolis Colts defensive end JT Tuimoloau (91) reaches for Houston Texans quarterback C.J. Stroud (7) on Sunday, Nov. 30, 2025, during a game at Lucas Oil Stadium in Indianapolis.

But this year, new Houston offensive coordinator Nick Caley has put a noticeable emphasis on reducing sacks. While Stroud has taken at least two sacks in eight of his nine starts, he’s taking them at a much lower rate compared to his first two seasons.

His sack percentage this season is only 6.42 percent, compared to 8.90 last season. Bolton noticed plenty of improvement in the young quarterback last week in a 20-16 win at Indianapolis, Stroud’s first game back since recovering from a concussion.

“He did a good job of kind of getting the ball out to his pass-catchers out in space,” Bolton said of last week’s game. “Yeah, he's doing a good job of knowing where to the throw the ball, quick rhythm passes, three step, getting the ball to his receivers quick and giving them a chance to run. So, he’s doing a good job of managing the game in that apartment.”

Nov 30, 2025; Indianapolis, Indiana, USA; Houston Texans wide receiver Nico Collins (12) celebrates with running back Woody Marks (27) after scoring a touchdown during the second half against the Indianapolis Colts at Lucas Oil Stadium.

Texans have plenty of newcomers

Bolton said they’d like to replicate the middle pressure and inside push that helped affect Stroud in that January playoff game, but the Chiefs also know the Texans have added some new weapons. Impressive rookies Jayden Higgins and Woody Marks were in college when the Texans lost those two games last year.

And after opening the year with three straight losses, the Texans are 7-2 since Week 4 and enter Sunday Night Football (7:20 p.m. CT, NBC/KSHB-TV, Channel 41, 96.5 The Fan) winners of four straight.

Nov 20, 2025; Houston, Texas, USA; Houston Texans wide receiver Jayden Higgins (81) scores a touchdown against the Buffalo Bills in the second quarter at NRG Stadium.

“All of a sudden, it's all clicking, in my opinion,” Spagnuolo said Thursday. I look at that whole team, first of all, and they're well put together. They play off of their defense. They're really good on defense, but getting the quarterback back, this may be one of the best overall receiver groups that we're going to see.

“They can run the football, and they got a quarterback that's dynamic with his feet and getting them out of trouble. So, it doesn't get any easier. There's no soft pitches in this league. We need to play better defense. Hopefully, being at home, we can take it up a little bit.”

