Chiefs Chris Jones Ranked As Cornerstone of the Franchise
One thing that will help the Kansas City Chiefs' defense next season is the fact that they have one of the best defensive players in the NFL, Chris Jones, still playing at a high level.
The Chiefs want to get better next season. One area that will be a big question mark is their defense. The defense lost a lot of players from last year's team, and the Chiefs are expected to be young next season on the defensive side of the ball. The good thing for the Chiefs is that they have been able to get the new players and have them play good football over the years.
Jones has been a dominant force in the league for several years. Jones has been great for the Chiefs and has been one of their most consistent players. Last season, Jones had another great season.
Jones was the best at his respective position, and he was on the All-Pro team. Jones led the Chiefs' defense last season. And that was the strongest unit for the team as well. When the Chiefs needed a big play or needed an important stop, Jones was in the middle of it. Jones knows how to play the game at the highest level, and he is not looking to stop anytime soon.
In 2025, Jones will look to improve and have another All-Pro season. Jones is getting on his back nine of his career, but is not looking to slow down one bit. Jones wants more, and he even means another Super Bowl. Jones has that ugly taste in his mouth as well from losing last season in the Super Bowl. Jones wants to get back on that field and give his team the best chance to win.
Ben Arthur of FOX Sports put Jones in the 2020s half decade team.
Jones has been an AP All-Pro honoree and Pro Bowler every year since the start of the decade, and has taken Donald’s crown as the league’s best defensive tackle. The former second-round pick’s 47.5 sacks and 200 pressures pace all defensive tackles over the past five years, per Sportradar.
Next season Jones will look to have a great season once again and be the best player in football.
