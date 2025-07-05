The Depth Elijah Mitchell Provides The Chiefs
The Kansas City Chiefs' offseason had several checklists. While the offensive line was the main priority to add to, the front office needed to address other positions if it meant they had the best chance of getting back to the playoffs.
One of the positions addressed this offseason was the running back. The Chiefs are in an odd circumstance with their running back room. With Isiah Pacheco coming off an injury and Kareem Hunt continuing to age, the franchise needed to add depth to the room in case of an injury to either of those players.
With that in mind, general manager Brett Veach added to the running back room through both free agency and the 2025 NFL Draft. Drafting Brashard Smith out of SMU in the seventh round of the draft selection process and signing veteran running back Elijah Mitchell.
While Smith has the next four years to develop into a vital piece of the offensive puzzle for the Chiefs, Mitchell is signed to a one-year deal worth $2.5 million. The former San Francisco 49er hasn't played in the NFL since the 2023 campaign but adds much-needed depth to the Chiefs' running back situation.
Throughout his career thus far, Mitchel has seen his fair share of ups and downs. His rookie campaign was by far his best, totaling over 900 rushing yards in 207 carries. The next two seasons with the 49ers however were difficult for Mitchell, failing to reach more than 300 rushing yards in both seasons.
Having not played last season might raise some eyebrows as to why the Chiefs would bring Mitchell in, but in reality, Mitchell provides a ton of veteran depth. Not only does he have regular season success, but he knows how important the running back position is in pursuit of a playoff berth.
Even if used situationally, Mitchell has shown that he can be a reliable option to lean on. Mitchell has enough speed and adversity to get first downs for Kansas City, something that plays well for the team in games for the long haul.
He can also help Smith develop this season as a rookie. Smith could be used in several different ways, but in the small time that he could spend with Mitchell, it's important for him to pick the brain to learn anything and everything that Mitchell has to teach.
