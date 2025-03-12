What Does Adding RB Elijah Mitchell Mean for the Chiefs?
The Kansas City Chiefs will now look to turn the page after their massive Super Bowl LIX loss. The Chiefs are now in off-season mode, and the first thing up will be free agency, which has started this week.
The Chiefs have a lot of key free agents on both sides of the ball. They will need to look at what players help the team next season and what players they need to bring in next season to improve.
The Chiefs have a lot of holes to fill. On the offensive side, they will need to start with the offensive line. That was the biggest problem last season; if they do not address it, they will have the same result as last season.
But the Chiefs did exactly what they needed to do to kick off free agency. When many thought, the Chiefs were going to have a quiet start to free agency they did the complete opposite. The Chiefs were active and got some of the players they need to.
One player that the Chiefs added was running back Elijah Mitchell from the San Francisco 49ers. Mitchell has been a good running back over the years for the 49ers and when he has been called to be the starting running back he has answered the call every single time.
But what does this move mean for the rest of the running backs and the Chiefs heading into next season?
"The Chiefs have a back with experience to throw into the playing mix along withIsiah Pacheco. The team's other two main backs from last season,Kareem HuntandSamaje Perine, are potential unrestricted free agents," said ESPN Chiefs Reporter Adam Teicher.
"The Chiefs have needed even more depth in recent seasons because of injuries, so look for them to add another back, whether that's through free agency or the draft."
Teicher also talked about what the risk by signing Mitchell.
"Since an impressive rookie season in 2021, Mitchell has been unable to remain in the lineup. He missed all of 2024 because of a hamstring injury."
"In his three other NFL seasons, he played in just 27 games because of various injuries. But Mitchell, when healthy, is fast, and the Chiefs have lacked speed out of their backfield for some time. So, if he can stay in the lineup, he will be a solid addition."
