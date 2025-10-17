Nags and Spags: Chiefs Could Wind Up in Lions’ Shoes
KANSAS CITY – Call it multi-tasking on steroids. It’s the NFL head-coach hiring cycle, the speculation stage of which begins in the middle of the regular season when the first job comes open, then continues as a distraction in the playoffs.
It began on Monday in Nashville when the Tennessee Titans fired Brian Callahan. One name quickly linked to that vacancy was Chiefs offensive coordinator Matt Nagy, who said Thursday that navigating that speculation is important.
“What I've learned is that you want to make sure that you are preparing the right way,” said Nagy, the Chicago Bears’ head coach from 2018-21, “and when you prepare, that's in the offseason.”
In other words, Nagy’s focus is entirely on the Chiefs right now. And the Titans or any other team making a coaching change won’t get Andy Reid’s permission to talk to Nagy or defensive coordinator Steve Spagnuolo any time soon.
Coordinators will get full support of Reid
“Nobody's called, but I'm his biggest fan,” Reid said of Nagy, who rejoined the Chiefs after his Bears tenure ended. “Spags, likewise. Listen, if they have that opportunity, more power to them. But I don't talk to many people during the season, and I don't read anything. So, I hope he gets that opportunity for sure. Tremendous coach and person.”
Speaking of Spagnuolo, St. Louis Rams head coach from 2009-11 and New York Giants interim head coach in 2017, the defensive coordinator is annually on the list of interviews. But don’t expect Spagnuolo to leave for anything less than an ideal situation.
Chiefs taking nothing for granted
That unicorn-type environment would be required to put the Chiefs in Dan Campbell’s shoes this offseason. In order for Reid to lose both of his coordinators to head-coaching jobs, as the Lions experienced this past offseason, the Chiefs also would need to finish the year on a strong note, on both sides of the ball. That’s why Nagy is focused on Patrick Mahomes and the offense.
“It’s very, very important that you stay in the moment,” Nagy said, “and you don't lose focus on anything else. And the social-media world right now can get crazy, and there can be a lot of things said, but it's only fair to your peers, your players, coaches, etc., that you stay true to them, you stay in the moment. And then when the time does come, you look forward to it. But the time is not right now.”
The time wasn’t last offseason, either. Nagy’s lone reported interview was with the New York Jets, who eventually hired Campbell’s defensive coordinator, Aaron Glenn. Chicago wound up hiring Campbell's offensive coordinator, Ben Johnson.
Spagnuolo had two reported interviews, with the Jaguars and Raiders, the Chiefs’ opponent on Sunday (12 p.m. CT, CBS/KCTV, Channel 5, 96.5 The Fan).
“What we have going on right now in this building,” Nagy added, “and I've been here for going into nine years, five and now four, it's something that's different in a good way. And so, I just, I love being a part of it. I love coming here, being with these guys every day. And man, it's just awesome.”
