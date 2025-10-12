Final Prediction for Sunday Night Football vs Detroit Lions
Below is Defensive Coordinator Steve Spagnuolo's Oct 9 media availability ahead of the Kansas City Chiefs' Week 6 home game against the Detroit Lions on Sunday Night Football.
OPENING STATEMENT: “I’m not going to go back on too much. Certainly, disappointed in the way last week worked out from a defensive standpoint. We get in that position, and we hope to end the game and win it so very disappointed. We’ve moved on, this next team we’re getting ready to play (is) every bit as good as the one we played (and) maybe better, so all our focus is on that and with that I’ll open it up.”
Q: On the last defensive play of the game.
SPAGNUOLO: “It’s a weird deal. Yeah, it’s a weird deal. We always talk about never assume. Like I’m
talking about on a first and 10 play, backside corner, don’t assume he’s (Jaguars QB Trevor Lawrence)
down."
"Don’t assume your buddy is going to get him tackled, and I think guys just got caught up in the moment (and) thought he was down. It didn’t work out that way, and I think we’ll all learn from it and we’ve moved and hopefully that doesn’t happen again.”
Q: On the Detroit Lions.
SPAGNUOLO: “You see it, he’s got a lot of weapons, and the guy pulling the trigger out there is pretty
good. He’s (Lions QB Jared Goff) really accurate. Is top in a lot of different things. I flashed them up the other day."
"This is the number one scoring offense in the NFL or was at least a week ago. I don’t know where they’re now. I’m sure they’re still up there. Our thing, always our number one goal going into this thing is to limit points allowed, and it’ll be the same focus with all the weapons that they (Detroit Lions) have. We’re going to have to pick and choose who we quote-unquote try to take away, and then some guys are going to have to do some heavy lifting on their own.”
