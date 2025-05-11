Chiefs' Draft Class Catches Praise From ESPN Analyst
The Kansas City Chiefs brought in seven new players through the seven rounds of the 2025 NFL Draft. After selecting near the bottom of each round, besides the third, the Chiefs were still able to find quality players with the pecking order they had.
Headlined by offensive lineman Josh Simmons, the Chiefs added several needs on both sides of the ball. With the likes of Jalen Royals, Omarr Norman-Lott, and Nohl Williams, these are names that the Chiefs Kingdom will quickly learn compared to other draftees in different franchises' draft classes.
The Chiefs saw their 2024 first-round pick, Xavier Worthy, come into his own last season after being thrown into the deep end right away. Similarly, these new Chiefs rookies have the chance to make an immediate impact with the organization.
So much so that ESPN analyst Jason Reid sees the Chiefs' draft class as one of the 2025 NFL Draft classes that will make the biggest impact in their first year in the pros.
"Kansas City Chiefs. If general manager Brett Veach is right about Josh Simmons, the Chiefs got one of the best recent left tackle prospects with the last pick of the first round. That's called high value. Second-round defensive tackle Omarr Norman-Lott could be an impact rotational player immediately and a consistent starter eventually. Fourth-round wide receiver Jalen Royals is great after the catch and could be helpful early in the return game. Even seventh-round running back Brashard Smith can provide a boost to the running game," Reid wrote.
The Chiefs need help on their offensive line, especially at the left tackle position. With Simmons, he is almost a shoo-in to get a chance at earning that spot on day one. With the age of the defensive line, Norman-Lott could also be a player who needs to adjust to the pros quicker than usual, given the Chiefs will need him.
Royals is an interesting player to watch, as he could be electric for the franchise in his first season if he is used properly. Like Reid mentioned, Royals should be a lock at getting some reps in punt returns because of his skillful speed.
Similarly, Smith could be used in the run game, especially if we see the same struggles that plagued Isiah Pacheco last season. All in all, the Chiefs cashed in on another successful draft.
