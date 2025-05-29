Chiefs Draft Review: Nohl Williams Projects As Future Starter
The Kansas City Chiefs enter the 2025 season looking to accomplish a rare fourth consecutive Super Bowl appearance. Starting in 2022, behind the push of an ever-youthful roster, the Chiefs won two of their first three appearances before succumbing to the Philadelphia Eagles this past season in embarrassing fashion.
Kansas City comes out of this year's NFL Draft hoping their new group of rookies could catapult them back into contention. Their draft class features several players who will likely see a significant role in their first season, such as Josh Simmons, Omarr Norman-Lott, and Ashton Gillotte.
One player that has caught my attention during my post-draft studies is cornerback Nohl Williams, who represented good value at No. 85 overall as a 3rd round draft choice.
Williams, a former UNLV transfer, came onto the scene at California and turned into the best cornerback in the ACC last season, becoming not just a first-team all-conference defender but a consensus All-American. Right off the bat, Williams offers the ball production to be valued in the defensive coordinator Steve Spagnuolo's unit.
As you can see here in the two clips provided, Williams has a knack for attacking the football with the turn and play ability to assert himself at the catch point. 14 interceptions, including 38 passes defended, is no slouch and the production here gives him leeway to see the field early in his career.
Williams checks a lot of boxes when it comes to what Spagnuolo wants in his offenses. He plays with good size; offers an ultra-competitive mindset and attitude, has elite ball skills and production; and has the necessary short-area burst and assetiveness in run support to be an effective player here.
This is a competitive player in every phase, exhibiting quality instincts and vision in zone coverage. Williams has sufficient spacing and can work off his landmarks to click and trigger downhill to defend the run. There's good aggression through the receiver and at the catch point, another key to the high-end production here.
One thing I will always appreciate about cornerbacks is the usage of the sideline as an extra defender to squeeze vertical planes and force tight windows down the boundary. Furthermore, Williams has the physical capabilities to be an effective jammer at the line and top of route stems.
There is an Achilles heel with Williams, and it's overall, general consistency in all facets. While I do appreciate his physical capacities and flashes in technique in both man and zone, Williams can get sloppy in these areas. When asked to play in turn-and-run situations, especially when bailing in coverage, he can get turned sideways by a receiver in his blind spot and allow a big play.
Furthermore, the physical ability is lacking at times. He can be assertive and commanding at the line but will not have the aggression and disruptiveness to make a difference in the contact window or at the catch point. Williams can be grabby and create risk with potential holdings and pass interference calls while also showcasing inconsistent hand placement with his jams at the line.
Williams is also not the best athlete. He relies on his technique, which can get him into trouble at times due to his lack of sustained explosiveness and average quickness in short spaces.
So, how does Williams fit with Kansas City? I view Williams as a potential starting corner as soon as this season, though not immediately. He also has the skill set to be an effective nickel defender or even make a transition to safety, furthering his potential development at the next level.
Williams' ceiling is high, and it's hard not to like the skill set he provides. His flaws are why he is more of a developmental player, but his strengths could disguise his weaknesses early on, allowing him to be a potential quality No. 2 cornerback opposite of star Trent McDuffie.
