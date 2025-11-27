Chiefs Announce Inactives for Thanksgiving Clash

ARLINGTON, Texas – Nohl Williams, loosen up those hamstrings.

The Chiefs will depend heavily on the rookie Thursday when they face Dallas in a critical late-season game at AT&T Stadium (3:30 p.m. CT, CBS/KCTV, Channel 5, 96.5 The Fan) – especially after they listed veteran free-agent Kristian Fulton and Chris Roland-Wallace among their pregame inactives.

A 6-1, 200-pound cornerback out of Cal, Williams will match up with one of the Cowboys’ star receivers, perhaps George Pickens or CeeDee Lamb. The third-round selection has all the confidence of his coordinator, Steve Spagnuolo, especially since Williams helped to shut down DeVonta Smith, Malik Nabers and DeAndre Hopkins earlier this season.

Sep 28, 2025; Kansas City, Missouri, USA; Kansas City Chiefs cornerback Nohl Williams (20) breaks up a pass intended for Baltimore Ravens wide receiver Deandre Hopkins (10) during the first half at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jay Biggerstaff-Imagn Images | Jay Biggerstaff-Imagn Images

While Roland-Wallace was ruled out with a back injury on Wednesday, Fulton listed as inactive Thursday is a bit of a surprise. An unrestricted free agent brought in to play, as defensive backs coach Dave Merritt said last week, Fulton had worked his way back into the rotation over the last two games.

Fulton missed much of the preseason recovering from offseason knee surgery, then injured his ankle in Week 2 and struggled to get back. The Chiefs gave him an opportunity over the last two games out of their Week 10 bye, but apparently they saw better matchups for Williams against the Cowboys.

Oct 27, 2025; Kansas City, Missouri, USA; Kansas City Chiefs cornerback Chris Roland-Wallace (30) defends Washington Commanders safety Tyler Owens (18) during the second half at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jay Biggerstaff-Imagn Images | Jay Biggerstaff-Imagn Images

Wiley is active

Tight end Jared Wiley, who tore his ACL last year during his rookie season, is active for the first time in 2025. He’s expected to play his first game in exactly 13 months, since the season-ending injury on Oct. 27, 2024, in Las Vegas.

Another active player is cornerback Joshua Williams, who will likely help to fill the void left by Roland-Wallace for Dave Toub and the Chiefs’ special teams. And, as expected, Noah Gray’s concussion will end his 87-game playing streak. He joins Pro Bowl guard Trey Smith (ankle) on the inactive list.

Aug 9, 2025; Glendale, Arizona, USA; Kansas City Chiefs tight end Jared Wiley (12) against the Arizona Cardinals during a preseason NFL game at State Farm Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images | Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

Rookie offensive lineman Esa Pole, who was elevated from the practice squad Wednesday, also is inactive. A fascinating story because he never played high school football, Pole got a free trip to Dallas for Thanksgiving but will have to wait for his NFL debut.

And, with Isiah Pacheco returning to action on Thursday, Elijah Mitchell is again inactive for Kansas City. Mitchell’s seat got a little hotter this week when the Chiefs signed free agent Dameon Pierce to their practice squad.

Dallas update

The Chiefs desperately need to attack a pair of voids left by the Cowboys’ inactives. Both starting left tackle Tyler Guyton (ankle) and starting cornerback Caelen Carson (hamstring) are out. Wide receiver Jonathan Mingo is a healthy scratch.

Nov 17, 2025; Paradise, Nevada, USA; Dallas Cowboys cornerback Caelen Carson (21) warms up prior to a game against the Las Vegas Raiders at Allegiant Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Stephen R. Sylvanie-Imagn Images | Stephen R. Sylvanie-Imagn Images

Here are the full inactive lists for both teams.

Kansas City Chiefs

RB Elijah Mitchell

WR Jalen Royals

G Trey Smtih

Nov 23, 2025; Kansas City, Missouri, USA; Kansas City Chiefs tight end Noah Gray (83) makes a catch against Indianapolis Colts cornerback Kenny Moore II (23) in the second half at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Denny Medley-Imagn Images | Denny Medley-Imagn Images

TE Noah Gray

T Esa Pole

DB Chris Roland-Wallace

CB Kristian Fulton

Dallas Cowboys

WR Jonathan Mingo

DT Jay Toia

DT Perrion Winfrey

CB Caelen Carson

OT Tyler Guyton

RB Jaydon Blue

Sep 28, 2025; Arlington, Texas, USA; Dallas Cowboys offensive tackle Tyler Guyton (60) drops back to block the rush of Green Bay Packers defensive end Micah Parsons (1) during the game between the Dallas Cowboys and the Green Bay Packers at AT&T Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jerome Miron-Imagn Images | Jerome Miron-Imagn Images

