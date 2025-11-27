Chiefs Announce Inactives for Thanksgiving Clash
In this story:
ARLINGTON, Texas – Nohl Williams, loosen up those hamstrings.
The Chiefs will depend heavily on the rookie Thursday when they face Dallas in a critical late-season game at AT&T Stadium (3:30 p.m. CT, CBS/KCTV, Channel 5, 96.5 The Fan) – especially after they listed veteran free-agent Kristian Fulton and Chris Roland-Wallace among their pregame inactives.
A 6-1, 200-pound cornerback out of Cal, Williams will match up with one of the Cowboys’ star receivers, perhaps George Pickens or CeeDee Lamb. The third-round selection has all the confidence of his coordinator, Steve Spagnuolo, especially since Williams helped to shut down DeVonta Smith, Malik Nabers and DeAndre Hopkins earlier this season.
While Roland-Wallace was ruled out with a back injury on Wednesday, Fulton listed as inactive Thursday is a bit of a surprise. An unrestricted free agent brought in to play, as defensive backs coach Dave Merritt said last week, Fulton had worked his way back into the rotation over the last two games.
Fulton missed much of the preseason recovering from offseason knee surgery, then injured his ankle in Week 2 and struggled to get back. The Chiefs gave him an opportunity over the last two games out of their Week 10 bye, but apparently they saw better matchups for Williams against the Cowboys.
Wiley is active
Tight end Jared Wiley, who tore his ACL last year during his rookie season, is active for the first time in 2025. He’s expected to play his first game in exactly 13 months, since the season-ending injury on Oct. 27, 2024, in Las Vegas.
Another active player is cornerback Joshua Williams, who will likely help to fill the void left by Roland-Wallace for Dave Toub and the Chiefs’ special teams. And, as expected, Noah Gray’s concussion will end his 87-game playing streak. He joins Pro Bowl guard Trey Smith (ankle) on the inactive list.
Rookie offensive lineman Esa Pole, who was elevated from the practice squad Wednesday, also is inactive. A fascinating story because he never played high school football, Pole got a free trip to Dallas for Thanksgiving but will have to wait for his NFL debut.
And, with Isiah Pacheco returning to action on Thursday, Elijah Mitchell is again inactive for Kansas City. Mitchell’s seat got a little hotter this week when the Chiefs signed free agent Dameon Pierce to their practice squad.
Dallas update
The Chiefs desperately need to attack a pair of voids left by the Cowboys’ inactives. Both starting left tackle Tyler Guyton (ankle) and starting cornerback Caelen Carson (hamstring) are out. Wide receiver Jonathan Mingo is a healthy scratch.
Here are the full inactive lists for both teams.
Kansas City Chiefs
- RB Elijah Mitchell
- WR Jalen Royals
- G Trey Smtih
- TE Noah Gray
- T Esa Pole
- DB Chris Roland-Wallace
- CB Kristian Fulton
Dallas Cowboys
- WR Jonathan Mingo
- DT Jay Toia
- DT Perrion Winfrey
- CB Caelen Carson
- OT Tyler Guyton
- RB Jaydon Blue
Chiefs Kingdom, don’t miss any of the Internet’s best coverage. Register for an absolutely FREE newsletter on your beloved team, arriving with the latest news and in-depth info daily. SIGN UP HERE NOW.
Since his freshman year at the University of Colorado, Zak Gilbert has worked 30 years in sports, including 18 NFL seasons. He's spent time with four NFL teams, serving as head of communications for both the Raiders and Browns. A veteran of nine Super Bowls, he most recently worked six seasons in the NFL's New York league office. He now serves as the Kansas City Chiefs Beat Writer On SIFollow zaksgilbert