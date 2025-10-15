Tranquill Shares Why Chiefs’ Linebackers Present So Many Matchup Issues
KANSAS CITY, Mo. – Kansas City linebacker Drue Tranquill spoke from the podium at team headquarters prior to practice on Wednesday. The Chiefs (3-3) are hosting the Las Vegas Raiders (2-4) on Sunday (12 p.m. CT, CBS/KCTV, Channel 5, 96.5 The Fan).
To view his comments, watch and read below:
On getting swagger back on defense:
“Well, I thought we played good in a lot of areas. I thought there was a little bit of leakiness in the run game in the first half, but I think the message is just consistency. consistency and execution and energy, and we'll certainly have to do that this week against a division opponent.”
On Detroit’s first drive:
“Well, they certainly believed they had a good script. They obviously did. They took it 16 plays down the field, took the ball after winning the toss, and had a really good first drive there. Fortunately, we were able to get off the field there and kind of force a field goal, but, yeah, we want to definitely not spend 16 plays on the opening drive.”
On the Chiefs’ unique linebackers:
“We have athletic ‘backers, and they've historically had that here. Leo (Chenal) provides us, obviously, a ton of flexibility. He's able to go and play down as a defensive end sometimes, will put me on the other edge sometimes. Nick's (Bolton) obviously a great player in the middle. And so, we just have a lot of different pieces within the defense that we can move and operate and do different things with.
“And so, when teams are trying to create matchups, that's really all the NFL is, we can present some challenges because we can have guys out there vs. zebra, 11 personnel (one back, one tight end, three wide receivers). We can have base out there versus 12, 13, XL, whenever you want. And so, I think the matchup problems are there.”
On how Steve Spagnuolo routinely seems to allow offenses early success, then shuts them down:
“Well, I mean, there's a lot of good offensive coordinators, and teams spend a lot of time on that, what we call their first 15. And so, they're obviously studying our tape, seeing what are the holes, what are the big plays we've given up on defense. And they attack the concepts we do early in that first drive.
“And then as we see what they're trying to do to us schematically, we're able to make those adjustments on the sideline, at halftime and perform strong down the stretch. But ultimately, we want to come out the gates executing at a high level.”
On his reaction when the Lions won the opening toss and elected to receive:
“Well, I mean, I was out there and I was shocked when Jared (Goff) was like, ‘We'll take the ball.’ And I was like, okay. And so, yeah, you're fired up a little bit. You're going back to the sidelines knowing that they want the ball. And so, we would obviously like to get off the field better. They made a good first drive, but it definitely makes you a little edgy.”
On the rule that took Goff’s touchdown catch off the board in the first quarter:
“So, yeah, if you're under center, you have to, like, reset. I guess it's like a tight end who maybe is on the ball, the receiver motions over, and maybe the tight end shifts off. Everybody kind of has to reset for a second. And so, yes, part of the rule.
“I mean, I didn't know the specifics of that, but being under center, I know if you're on the line, you have to reset yourself off the line. But applying to the quarterback, found out.”
On his perspective of rookies Omarr Norman-Lott and Ashton Gillotte:
“Yeah, they're great talents, and they're learning schematically how to operate within our scheme. Obviously, two very explosive players. Ashton is very strong. Omarr as well. Omarr has great get-off there on the interior. But as they become more knowledgeable in what we're trying to do defensively, they're just gonna become bigger and bigger assets for us.”
On the mentality on the sideline when offenses have early success, such as against the Lions:
“Well, it's certainly get to the sideline and figure it out. Look at the Surfaces (tablets), see what they're trying to do. They were doing some nuanced things that we hadn't seen them do on tape. They were putting an XL in the game and then going tackle over with Penei (Sewell) and then running it back to that other side.
“And we'd adjust our front and put everybody over there. So, they were doing some nuanced things that we had not seen on tape, and we just had to make the adjustments there in the second half.”
On how often he sees teams doing things they haven’t seen on tape:
“Well, I mean, teams have their base run game, and then they'll have schematic plays that they draw up each week. And so, typically, you'll see a handful of those on any given week.”
On Raiders rookie Ashton Jeanty:
“Well, he's got incredible contact balance. You see it in that 60-plus-yard touchdown run he broke where he was able to break the leg tackle there going down the sideline. Obviously, we know what he did at Boise State, and so they're giving them a lot of touches.
“I think you see against Indianapolis, they give them a swing pass for 40 yards, I think, to open the game. And so, they're trying to get him the ball in a lot of different ways. And obviously they think very highly of him.”
On the last time Kansas City gave up a 100-yard rusher (12/25/23) and taking pride in that:
“Well, we certainly take a lot of pride in stopping the run. I think people perceive us as defense that's been built to stop the pass, because we've played from ahead historically. But we certainly take great pride in the run.
“And that starts with Joe Cullen and our Wednesday run meetings, and so he fires us up. And then we try to carry that energy throughout the week. But it's certainly something we try to take a lot of pride in. And I remember that game (in 2023). Zamir White had a great game, and we'll have to be better this week.”
On whether he’s a fan of the rope hats:
“I love the rope. Chris Jones debuted this hat in training camp. And I was like, I went to our hat guy, and I'm like, ‘I don't know if this is just an exclusive Chris Jones hat or if I can get a piece of that,’ but I was like, ‘Please, can I get some of that action?’ Because I like the hat.”
On how they make their defensive effort last week more of their floor rather than their ceiling:
“Well, I mean, we want to be playing our best football at the end of the season, not in the middle of the season, or in any one given week. Certainly, we know we didn't play our best in Jacksonville the week before, had a 14-nothing lead, and weren't able to close the door.
“And so, we were able to play better versus Detroit, and we'll have to play good Sunday afternoon. It's a noon game, the first time we've played in that slot this year. And so, that'll present another challenge, but we'll have to come up with a lot of energy and execution to beat a division opponent.”
