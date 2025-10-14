This Strategy Sits at Center of Chiefs’ Successful Defensive Gameplans
KANSAS CITY, Mo. – Nick Bolton mentioned the word run six times during a four-minute postgame press conference Sunday night. Clearly, how the Chiefs defended the run was critical to whether they could neutralize the NFL’s No. 1 scoring offense.
And it took a Kansas City village.
“Yeah, man, feels great,” Bolton said after neutralizing the Lions in a 30-17 victory. “Obviously, feel like we played the run a little bit better, especially the first half. Their average was somewhere close to 5 yards per carry.
“So, as we keep going, a little better at that. But I thought we played great today. The rush and the D-line and DBs working together.”
Shutting down not one but two premier backs
They worked together to corral arguably the league’s best two-headed rushing attack in Jahmyr Gibbs and David Montgomery. Bolton, Steve Spagnuolo and the Chiefs held the Lions under 100 rushing yards for only the third time in Detroit’s last 26 games, including playoffs.
In fact, the Chiefs’ offense finished with more rushing yards (112) than Detroit (98). Just three weeks earlier, the Lions piled up 224 rushing yards in a statement road victory over then-healthy Baltimore.
And because the Kansas City offense was able to run the ball and get into the end zone, Bolton said, the defense was better able to contain the Lions. The most important score was Patrick Mahomes’ 9-yard touchdown pass to Hollywood Brown early in the second half because it forced the Lions to pass.
“Obviously, the offense went out there and put points on the board,” said the linebacker, “made them one-dimensional in that aspect. Pretty good today.”
Giving ball back to offense without allowing points
Pretty good because the Chiefs have limited points, what Spagnuolo cares about most. And they’ve done it by prioritizing drives after their offense scores.
In the three Kansas City wins this year:
- The defense has answered a Chiefs scoring drive by holding the opponent scoreless on 14 of 16 possessions (87.5 percent). The defense was 4 of 5 in those situations on Sunday night. Earlier, Kansas City did it in all four opportunities against the Giants in Week 3 and in six of seven opportunities against the Ravens in Week 4.
In the three Kansas City losses this year:
- The defense has struggled in those situations, answering Chiefs scoring drives by holding the opponent scoreless in only two of nine opportunities (22.2 percent). The Chargers scored on all three drives in Week 1, the Eagles did it once in two opportunities in Week 2 and the Jaguars scored three of four times on such drives in Week 5.
Overall, the Chiefs’ defense has held opponents scoreless on 16 of 25 drives after Mahomes and the offense score.
Against NFL's best running backs
The Chiefs have been pretty good against the NFL’s best rushers. Beginning with Super Bowl 59, where they held Saquon Barkley to 57 yards on 25 carries (2.3 avg.), the Chiefs have caged Chargers first-round pick Omarion Hampton (48 yards), Barkley again (88 yards), Derrick Henry (42 yards) and Travis Etienne (49 yards).
Add Gibbs (65) and Montgomery (24) to that list. But the road doesn’t get easier for the Chiefs’ defense, whose numbers against the run haven’t been stellar because they’ve allowed so many yards to quarterbacks.
Before their Week 10 bye in mid-November, the Chiefs have to face rookie Ashton Jeanty and the Raiders on Sunday, followed by Jayden Daniels and Jacory Croskey-Merritt on a Monday night in Week 8, and Josh Allen and James Cook at Buffalo in Week 9.
“Honestly, I think we're pretty good every week,” Bolton added. “A little bit better. But just run defense, as you continue, especially in the back half of this year, it gets little colder outside, need to stop the run.”
Chiefs Kingdom, your browser’s found its home if you desire the most thorough news, right here with OnSI; the best way to get it is to follow @KCChiefsOnSI, @ZakSGilbert and @Domminchella on X (Twitter). Plus, tell us your thoughts on the Chiefs’ run defense by visiting our Facebook page (here).