Arrowhead Report

This Strategy Sits at Center of Chiefs’ Successful Defensive Gameplans

The Kansas City Chiefs have limited points by largely sticking to this simple approach.

Zak Gilbert

Detroit Lions running back Jahmyr Gibbs (0) runs against Kansas City Chiefs cornerback Jaylen Watson (35) during the second half at Arrowhead Stadium in Kansas City, Missouri on Sunday, Oct. 12, 2025.
Detroit Lions running back Jahmyr Gibbs (0) runs against Kansas City Chiefs cornerback Jaylen Watson (35) during the second half at Arrowhead Stadium in Kansas City, Missouri on Sunday, Oct. 12, 2025. / Junfu Han / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images
In this story:

KANSAS CITY, Mo. – Nick Bolton mentioned the word run six times during a four-minute postgame press conference Sunday night. Clearly, how the Chiefs defended the run was critical to whether they could neutralize the NFL’s No. 1 scoring offense.

And it took a Kansas City village.

jahmyr gibbs, nick bolto
Detroit Lions running back Jahmyr Gibbs (0) runs against Kansas City Chiefs linebacker Nick Bolton (32) during the second half at Arrowhead Stadium in Kansas City, Missouri on Sunday, Oct. 12, 2025. / Junfu Han / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

“Yeah, man, feels great,” Bolton said after neutralizing the Lions in a 30-17 victory. “Obviously, feel like we played the run a little bit better, especially the first half. Their average was somewhere close to 5 yards per carry.

“So, as we keep going, a little better at that. But I thought we played great today. The rush and the D-line and DBs working together.”

david montgomery, ashton gillott
Detroit Lions running back David Montgomery (5) runs against Kansas City Chiefs during the first half at Arrowhead Stadium in Kansas City, Missouri on Sunday, Oct. 12, 2025. / Junfu Han / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Shutting down not one but two premier backs

They worked together to corral arguably the league’s best two-headed rushing attack in Jahmyr Gibbs and David Montgomery. Bolton, Steve Spagnuolo and the Chiefs held the Lions under 100 rushing yards for only the third time in Detroit’s last 26 games, including playoffs.

In fact, the Chiefs’ offense finished with more rushing yards (112) than Detroit (98). Just three weeks earlier, the Lions piled up 224 rushing yards in a statement road victory over then-healthy Baltimore.

isiah pachec
Oct 12, 2025; Kansas City, Missouri, USA; Kansas City Chiefs running back Isiah Pacheco (10) rushes the ball against the Detroit Lions during the first half at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jay Biggerstaff-Imagn Images / Jay Biggerstaff-Imagn Images

And because the Kansas City offense was able to run the ball and get into the end zone, Bolton said, the defense was better able to contain the Lions. The most important score was Patrick Mahomes’ 9-yard touchdown pass to Hollywood Brown early in the second half because it forced the Lions to pass.

“Obviously, the offense went out there and put points on the board,” said the linebacker, “made them one-dimensional in that aspect. Pretty good today.”

patrick mahome
Detroit Lions linebacker Derrick Barnes (55) pressures Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes (15) during the first half at Arrowhead Stadium in Kansas City, Missouri on Sunday, Oct. 12, 2025. / Junfu Han / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Giving ball back to offense without allowing points

Pretty good because the Chiefs have limited points, what Spagnuolo cares about most. And they’ve done it by prioritizing drives after their offense scores.

In the three Kansas City wins this year:

  • The defense has answered a Chiefs scoring drive by holding the opponent scoreless on 14 of 16 possessions (87.5 percent). The defense was 4 of 5 in those situations on Sunday night. Earlier, Kansas City did it in all four opportunities against the Giants in Week 3 and in six of seven opportunities against the Ravens in Week 4.
george karlafti
Sep 28, 2025; Kansas City, Missouri, USA; Kansas City Chiefs defensive end George Karlaftis (56) on field against the Baltimore Ravens during the game at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Denny Medley-Imagn Images / Denny Medley-Imagn Images

In the three Kansas City losses this year:

  • The defense has struggled in those situations, answering Chiefs scoring drives by holding the opponent scoreless in only two of nine opportunities (22.2 percent). The Chargers scored on all three drives in Week 1, the Eagles did it once in two opportunities in Week 2 and the Jaguars scored three of four times on such drives in Week 5.

Overall, the Chiefs’ defense has held opponents scoreless on 16 of 25 drives after Mahomes and the offense score.

leo chena
Oct 12, 2025; Kansas City, Missouri, USA; Detroit Lions wide receiver Amon-Ra St. Brown (14) makes a catch over Kansas City Chiefs linebacker Leo Chenal (54) during the first half at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jay Biggerstaff-Imagn Images / Jay Biggerstaff-Imagn Images

Against NFL's best running backs

The Chiefs have been pretty good against the NFL’s best rushers. Beginning with Super Bowl 59, where they held Saquon Barkley to 57 yards on 25 carries (2.3 avg.), the Chiefs have caged Chargers first-round pick Omarion Hampton (48 yards), Barkley again (88 yards), Derrick Henry (42 yards) and Travis Etienne (49 yards).

Add Gibbs (65) and Montgomery (24) to that list. But the road doesn’t get easier for the Chiefs’ defense, whose numbers against the run haven’t been stellar because they’ve allowed so many yards to quarterbacks.

derrick henry, bryan coo
Sep 28, 2025; Kansas City, Missouri, USA; Baltimore Ravens running back Derrick Henry (22) rushes as Kansas City Chiefs safety Chamarri Conner (27) and Kansas City Chiefs safety Bryan Cook (6) defend during the first half at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jay Biggerstaff-Imagn Images / Jay Biggerstaff-Imagn Images

Before their Week 10 bye in mid-November, the Chiefs have to face rookie Ashton Jeanty and the Raiders on Sunday, followed by Jayden Daniels and Jacory Croskey-Merritt on a Monday night in Week 8, and Josh Allen and James Cook at Buffalo in Week 9.

josh alle
Oct 13, 2025; Atlanta, Georgia, USA; Buffalo Bills quarterback Josh Allen (17) is tackled by. Atlanta Falcons defensive end Zach Harrison (96) during the first half of a game at Mercedes-Benz Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Brett Davis-Imagn Images / Brett Davis-Imagn Images

“Honestly, I think we're pretty good every week,” Bolton added. “A little bit better. But just run defense, as you continue, especially in the back half of this year, it gets little colder outside, need to stop the run.”

Chiefs Kingdom, your browser’s found its home if you desire the most thorough news, right here with OnSI; the best way to get it is to follow @KCChiefsOnSI, @ZakSGilbert and @Domminchella on X (Twitter). Plus, tell us your thoughts on the Chiefs’ run defense by visiting our Facebook page (here).

feed

Published
Zak Gilbert
ZAK GILBERT

Since his freshman year at the University of Colorado, Zak Gilbert has worked 30 years in sports, including 18 NFL seasons. He's spent time with four NFL teams, serving as head of communications for both the Raiders and Browns. A veteran of nine Super Bowls, he most recently worked six seasons in the NFL's New York league office. He now serves as the Kansas City Chiefs Beat Writer On SI