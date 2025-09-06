How Drue Tranquill Kept Chargers Game Within Reach
KANSAS CITY, Mo. -- Steve Spagnuolo’s defense can’t be happy with consistently allowing Justin Herbert to find open receivers in Friday’s 27-21 loss to the Chargers in Brazil. But Herbert would’ve had much more than 318 yards without pressure from Drue Tranquill.
The seventh-year linebacker matched his single-game career high with two sacks, one of the lone bright spots in an otherwise disappointing defensive opener for Kansas City. It also helped to slightly alleviate the burden of losing Xavier Worthy on the game’s third play.
Midway through the third quarter, shortly after Patrick Mahomes gave the Chiefs their first touchdown to cut the Chargers’ lead to 13-12, Tranquill waited a beat after the snap, then shot out of a cannon through the left side of the Los Angeles offensive line. Untouched as left tackle Joe Alt focused on Charles Omenihu, Tranquill’s blind-side sack put the Chargers in a third-and-15.
Tribute to Micah Parsons
The linebacker marked his first full sack since last Oct. 27 with a tip of the cap to Micah Parsons, a bear-crawl celebration after dropping Herbert.
Tranquill got to Herbert again just before the most important play of the game. On the Chargers’ final drive late in the fourth quarter, with Los Angeles leading 27-21, Tranquill dropped Herbert again to force a third-and-14 with 2:14 left in the game.
But Herbert took the next snap and scrambled 19 yards to put the game.
Solid in the run game, too
At another important moment early in the game, Tranquill stopped rookie Omarion Hampton for no gain on a third-and-2 carry, forcing a first-quarter punt deep in Chargers territory.
The last time Tranquill had two sacks in a game, he was in a Chargers uniform. On Oct 17, 2022, he posted a pair of sacks in Denver, helping the Chargers to a 19-16 overtime win. A year before drafting Herbert, Los Angeles selected Tranquill in the fourth round (130th overall) of the 2019 draft out of Notre Dame.
He played his first four NFL seasons with the Chargers before signing a one-year contract as an unrestricted free agent with the Chiefs in 2023. He signed a three-year extension (through 2026) the following spring.
Two plays after the first sack, Tranquill was down on the field as medical staff worked on his leg. After further treatment on the sideline, he returned to the game during the same third-quarter drive.
