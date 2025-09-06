How Early Loss of Xavier Worthy Deflated Chiefs’ Offense
After the 27-21 loss, neither Andy Reid nor Patrick Mahomes would use it as an excuse for Kansas City’s deflated first-half offense, but it clearly had a major impact on how the Chiefs wanted to attack the Chargers.
And it came on just the third snap of their 2025 season. On a third-and-6 incompletion, wide receiver Xavier Worthy accidentally collided with Travis Kelce on double shallow-crossing routes. Worthy went to the locker room with a towel draped over his head, quickly ruled out with a right shoulder injury.
“That's something that's a huge part of our game plan,” Mahomes said after the game, “someone we're counting on to go out there and make plays against some of the main covers that they played.
“And I thought guys did a good job kind of stepping up in those roles, but you could tell it took us a little bit to get going on.”
Too late
And by then, it was too late. The Chiefs were 0-for-7 on third downs in the first half. They came out of the locker room a different team and twice had an opportunity to knot the game if not for failed conversions. But they could’ve used much more juice in the first half.
They also could’ve used less snake-bitten bad luck against the Chargers. Last year in Week 4 at SoFi Stadium, the Chiefs also lost a starting wide receiver with friendly fire – Rice – when Mahomes attempted to tackle Kristian Fulton on a first-quarter interception.
Reid said after the game he’d have more information on the severity of Worthy’s injury once the Chiefs return to Kansas City and the second-year player undergoes an MRI. Those tests are important because the Chiefs were already without their No. 1 wide receiver Rashee Rice, serving the first of his six-game suspension.
Mahomes credited his remaining wideouts, Hollywood Brown, JuJu Smith-Schuster and Tyquan Thornton, for attempting to fill Worthy’s shoes.
Brown, Thornton step up
Brown had 99 yards on 10 receptions, his most catches since Dec. 19, 2021, when he had 10 while with the Ravens. His biggest catch was a 49-yard reception on fourth-and-7 to put Kansas City at the Chargers’ 9-yard line with 3 minutes left in the game.
Thornton breathed new life into the Chiefs with a 38-yard reception late in the first half, helping to set up Harrison Butker’s fire-drill, 59-yard field goal to close the second quarter.
In addition to Rice, the Chiefs also were without rookie fourth-round draft choice Jalen Royals, who’s been battling tendinitis in his knee since the second preseason game. Royals could return to practice this week.
The Chiefs (0-1) host the Eagles (1-0) in a Super Bowl rematch at Arrowhead Stadium on Sept. 14.
