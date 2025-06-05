What an Extension Could Look Like For Chiefs' Trent McDuffie
One player who has played great for the Kansas City Chiefs is star cornerback Trent McDuffie. McDuffie was taken in the first round of the 2022 NFL Draft and has played great for the Chiefs since coming into the National Football League. He is one of the best players from his draft class and is considered by many as a top corner in the NFL.
McDuffie has been the player that the Chiefs needed in their secondary, and he has played like a veteran since becoming the starter. MCDuffie was a shut down cornerback all last season. Teams were not trying to throw his way in 2024, and that is because he plays the ball so well and can create those throws into interceptions.
The Chiefs want to find another cornerback who can play the opposite side of McDuffie and be good as well. McDuffie is now the leader of the Chiefs' secondary, and if another young cornerback comes in, he can learn from McDuffie. He will face off against any wide receiver in the NFL or any other offensive weapon a team throws at him.
McDuffie is next in line for an extension and the Chiefs should want to get this done sooner rather than later because they have watched some of their best secondary players leave due to the Chiefs not giving them an extension. It is simple, the Chiefs cannot afford to lose a player like McDuffie.
Joel Corry of CBS Sports talked about what an extension could look like for the Chiefs and McDuffie.
Chiefs general manager Brett Veach has a history of letting cornerbacks go than rather allocating significant resources to the position. Charvarius Ward left in 2022 free agency. L'Jarius Sneed was designated as a franchise player in 2024 so he could be traded (to the Tennessee Titans)
It should be a different story with McDuffie. He's equally adept at playing on the outside and in the slot. McDuffie signing for more than the four-year, $100 million extension averaging $25 million and worth up to $108 million through salary escalators the Carolina Panthers gave Jaycee Horn in March wouldn't be a surprise, especially if a new Gardner deal is already in the marketplace.
The Chiefs' defense has been way better with McDuffie, and extending him will make sure the defense stays with a lockdown cornerback for many years to come.
