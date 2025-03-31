Rival's Latest Deal Good News for Chiefs
The Kansas City Chiefs have made a lot of tough decisions this offseason.
They had a lot of key players go and had to fill the holes with their own free agent signings. General manager Brett Veach did his best in bringing the players that he believes can help the team win next season. And with new faces, the Chiefs can take a step up from last season.
Some are not the same caliber players that left, but they can still come in and work hard, and build something special, like the Chiefs have done over the years. This will not be nothing new for the coaching staff and the front office because they have been successful in the past in getting players in position to help them win a Super Bowl. In 2025, that is what it is all about.
The Chiefs' key player that they brought back from last season was linebacker Nick Bolton. He was the leader in the middle of the Chiefs defense. For defensive coordinator Steve Spagnuolo, he wanted to make sure Bolton was back to call plays for him.
The other retained star player was big for the offense. The Chiefs brought back offensive lineman Trey Smith. Smith was one of the better offensive linemen last season. Smith will now be the leader on the offensive line.
The player that the Chiefs lost was offensive lineman Joe Thuney, via trade to the Chicago Bears. On the defensive side of the ball, they lost their top secondary piece, Justin Reid. Reid signed with the New Orleans Saints as a free agent.
One player who will be in a similar situation if his fifth-year option is not picked up is cornerback Trent McDuffie. McDuffie can become a free agent next season. Since coming to the league, McDuffie has been one of the best defensive backs.
One thing that will help the Chiefs is the recent extension that their AFC rival, the Buffalo Bills, gave their star cornerback Christian Benford.
That contact is a good deal for the Bills. And the Chiefs can use a similar contract extension on McDuffie. It does not guarantee that McDuffie will not be looking for a bigger deal, but it is a view for both sides to see where the market is for players in his position.
This would be a smart deal for the Chiefs to work out for McDuffie, who is one of their top players. And if he agrees to such a deal, the Chiefs will have their AFC rivals to thank for setting the framework of it.
We will see what the Chiefs do with McDuffie, but they have their options.
While here, make sure you follow on X (Twitter) @KCChiefsOnSI and never miss another breaking news story again.
Please visit us when you like our Facebook page WHEN YOU CLICK RIGHT HERE.