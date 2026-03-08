A Closer Look at Chiefs’ Hauls for Flipping Cornerbacks

KANSAS CITY, Mo. – Brett Veach and the Chiefs have flipped more houses than HGTV.

Homes of their young, superstar cornerbacks.

Nov 20, 2023; Kansas City, Missouri, USA; Philadelphia Eagles quarterback Jalen Hurts (1) looks to pass as Kansas City Chiefs cornerback Trent McDuffie (22) defends during the first half at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Denny Medley-Imagn Images | Denny Medley-Imagn Images

Veach on Wednesday flipped Trent McDuffie to the Rams for a quartet of valuable draft choices. He gave up arguably the Chiefs’ best defensive player, entering the final year of his rookie contract, just one controllable year under the fifth-year option (set to pay McDuffie $13.632 million in 2026). In exchange, Veach picked up 13 controllable years.

In other words, Veach acquired up to five years of a rookie contract from the player the Chiefs are scheduled to draft at 29 (including a fifth-year team option available for first-round choices), and the four-year contracts of each of the other three picks. Those choices are the Rams’ fifth- and sixth-rounders in 2026 and their third-rounder in 2027. That’s 12 more controllable years than the one he had remaining with McDuffie.

The Chiefs haven’t signed a defensive back to a contract extension since safety Eric Berry in 2017. Here’s a look at the last three cornerbacks they’ve flipped for draft capital toward the end of their rookie contracts.

Jan 15, 2017; Kansas City, MO, USA; Kansas City Chiefs strong safety Eric Berry (29) reacts on the sideline with cornerback Marcus Peters (22) during the fourth quarter in the AFC Divisional playoff game against the Pittsburgh Steelers at Arrowhead Stadium. Pittsburgh won 18-16. Mandatory Credit: Jeff Curry-Imagn Images | Jeff Curry-Imagn Images

Marcus Peters

In 2015, the Chiefs drafted Marcus Peters 18th overall in the first round. Three years later, they traded him to the Rams for a fourth-rounder in 2018 and a second-rounder in 2019. The Chiefs, who also gave the Rams a 2018 sixth-round choice, wound up getting safety Juan Thornhill with that Round 2 choice. Thornhill had eight interceptions and won two Super Bowls in four years for the Chiefs.

Unlike McDuffie and Peters, however, the Chiefs weren’t able to acquire draft choices for Thornhill. He left as an unrestricted free agent for Cleveland in 2023.

Nov 17, 2024; New Orleans, Louisiana, USA; New Orleans Saints tight end Taysom Hill (7) runs against Cleveland Browns safety Juan Thornhill (1) during the first half at Caesars Superdome. Mandatory Credit: Stephen Lew-Imagn Images | Stephen Lew-Imagn Images

L’Jarius Sneed

Veach drafted Sneed in the fourth round (138th overall) in 2020. Like McDuffie – who had his fifth-year option exercised – the Chiefs bought time with Sneed past his first three years in the NFL (when he became eligible for a lucrative second contract). Kansas City got a valuable 54 starts and 10 interceptions from Sneed, franchising him in 2024, then traded him to the Titans.

In return, Veach got two picks, one of which he used to draft Ashton Gillotte – voted by his teammates the 2025 Chiefs Rookie of the Year.

Jan 28, 2024; Baltimore, Maryland, USA; Kansas City Chiefs cornerback L'Jarius Sneed (38) celebrates as cornerback Trent McDuffie (22) recovers a fumble against Baltimore Ravens wide receiver Zay Flowers (4) and wide receiver Nelson Agholor (15) for a turnover during the second half in the AFC Championship football game at M&T Bank Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Tommy Gilligan-Imagn Images | Tommy Gilligan-Imagn Images

Charvarius Ward

Ward, although the Chiefs obtained him in a trade with the Cowboys in August of his rookie season, also gave them an impressive four years. He started 43 games at cornerback and finished with four interceptions before signing as an unrestricted free agent with the 49ers in 2023, setting up a Super Bowl reunion.