Should the Chiefs Go After CB Jaire Alexander?
The Kansas City Chiefs need another shutdown cornerback to pair with cornerback Trent McDuffie. The position was attacked a lot last season by opposing offenses. The other side of where McDuffie was playing, that is, the side most offenses went after when they played the Chiefs. The Chiefs need to address that spot before the start of next season.
The Chiefs have a lot of young players who are talented and will be competing to see if they can make an impact at the cornerback position next season. The Chiefs can go the route of signing a veteran cornerback if they think that they need to. The Chiefs have options, but one thing they can not do is go into the season without knowing if the cornerback position is taken care of.
Another veteran cornerback became available for the Chiefs if they decide to look elsewhere. The Green Bay Packers released Jaire Alexander on Monday, which was a surprising move. Alexander is a good cornerback in this league, and adding him to the Chiefs' defense would be great in so many ways.
Per Packers: The Green Bay Packers released CB Jaire Alexander. The move was announced Monday by General Manager Brian Gutekunst.
"In his seven seasons with the Packers, Jaire established himself as one of the premier players in the NFL at one of the game's most challenging positions," said Gutekunst. "His contributions to our organization were felt on the field, in the locker room and in our community, and he will be missed. We appreciate all he gave and we wish him all the best moving forward."
Alexander, originally a first-round selection (No. 18 overall) by the Packers in the 2018 NFL Draft, played in 78 regular-season games with 76 starts for Green Bay in seven seasons, recording 302 tackles (232 solo), 12 interceptions (one returned for a touchdown), 80 passes defensed, three forced fumbles, two fumble recoveries, 12 tackles for a loss, 1.5 sacks and two QB hits.
The Chiefs will look at Alexander and if he makes sense for the team and what they are trying to do in 2025, it will not be surprising to see the Chiefs give him an offer and see if he wants to come to Kansas City. The Chiefs are looking to improve, and Alexander would give them that and move to make the defense elite.
