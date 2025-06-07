Pete Carroll Will Help the Raiders in Multiple Ways
After years of turmoil at the head coaching position, the Las Vegas Raiders hired Pete Carroll to steady the ship. Carroll is one of the most accomplished coaches on any level of football, having won a championship on the collegiate level and a Super Bowl with the Seattle Seahawks.
The Raiders suffered from inexperience at the head coaching position, with Josh McDaniels having little experience. The Raiders hired McDaniels, who had less than two full seasons of head coaching experience. They then transitioned to Antonio Pierce, who had even less experience.
McDaniels and Pierce had their successes, but overall, they were failed experiments. In Carroll, the Raiders have many things they have been missing from the head coaching position. While many have correctly noted Carroll's experience as a benefit for the Raiders, he brings more to the table.
Raiders Defensive Coordinator Patrick Graham is well-respected around the league. After a few months of working with Carroll, he has already learned plenty from Carroll.
"I'm being a sponge anytime he's talking to those guys. That's my personal experience with it. And you can see the energy he has and the ability to teach the position and coach the whole team. This has been really a great situation for myself, for the players, the coaches. We're watching a master teacher working at his craft and seeing it live and in person. This is really beneficial for us," Graham said.
The Raiders have undergone significant changes this offseason, but Graham has been one of the few constants who have made it through the many regime changes.
"The thing about the NFL, every season is a season of change, so we get accustomed to it. Each week is a week of change. So, I would say that we're all used to something like that to a certain degree. But just working with Pete [Carrol] has been great. He has been great," Graham said.
"Just the energy, talked about that, the football knowledge, learning from there, and just having somebody to be able to talk to about situational football, talk about defensive philosophy. It's been great for me, and me being selfish, just talking about from my perspective, I couldn't be happier with the situation. It's been great."
Find us on X (formerly Twitter) @HondoCarpenter and Instagram @HondoSr and talk to us about Carroll!
While here, check out our Facebook page WHEN YOU CLICK RIGHT HERE to discuss Carroll in 2025