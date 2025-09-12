Final Injury Report: 1 Out, 1 Doubtful for Chiefs
KANSAS CITY, Mo. – Andy Reid was transparent all week with regard to Xavier Worthy’s potential availability for Sunday’s Super Bowl rematch with Philadelphia.
The head coach said Wednesday that Worthy wasn’t headed toward surgery. And on Friday, when Worthy was back practicing during team periods, was also honest.
“I’d probably tell you, it’s slim,” Reid said Friday, “but there's still a chance.”
Officially, Worthy is doubtful for Sunday’s showdown with the Eagles at Arrowhead Stadium (3:25 p.m. CT, FOX/WDAF Channel 4, 96.5 The Fan). Reportedly dealing with a dislocated right shoulder sustained in a freak collision with Travis Kelce on the third play of the season last week against the Chargers, Worthy stunned everyone on Thursday. He returned to limited work at practice, something most observers had assumed was at least a week away.
Worthy shocks observers by returning to practice
Worthy has practiced both Thursday and Friday with a shoulder brace that didn’t appear to limit his movement, in the brief time media were allowed to view practice. And even if he suits up Sunday and doesn’t catch a pass, his mere presence as a deep threat on the outside could help the Chiefs.
But Reid has never been one to play games. Worthy is expected to play only if he can move the chains, and only if he’s not risking further injury. The Chiefs need him healthy.
That’s partly because rookie Jalen Royals will officially miss a second straight game with knee tendinitis. Royals could make his debut next week, but his absence further depletes depth for the Chiefs, who’ll be without Rashee Rice for a second week during his six-game suspension.
The good news is that another rookie, defensive tackle Omarr Norman-Lott, is expected to make his NFL debut on Sunday. He missed the Week 1 contest with an ankle injury.
Philadelphia report
Philadelphia, meanwhile, will officially be without starting tight end Dallas Goedert, the Eagles’ leading pass-catcher in last week’s 24-20 win over the Cowboys.
The Eagles also will miss kick returner Will Shipley, ruled out with an oblique injury, although the team this week traded for Jacksonville running back Tank Bigsby. Kansas City special teams coordinator Dave Toub said Thursday he expected to see Bigsby returning kickoffs if Shipley couldn’t go.
Without Goedert, the Eagles will turn to fourth-year veteran Grant Calcaterra, who posted 298 yards and a touchdown on 24 receptions last season.
Don’t best one-stop choice on the menu of Chiefs news and information, 24/7 and absolutely free, is OnSI; the best way to get it is to follow @KCChiefsOnSI, @ZakSGilbert and @Domminchella on X (Twitter). Plus, tell us your thoughts on Tyquan Thornton by visiting our Facebook page (here).