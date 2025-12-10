Revisiting the Last Matchup Between the Chiefs and Chargers

Week 15 will have some revenge implications on it, as the Kansas City Chiefs look to not only avenge their Week 1 loss, but also keep their 2025 playoff hopes alive. This is the perfect game scenario to enact some revenge for the Chiefs, considering how Week 1's battle went.

In this episode of the Kansas City Chiefs Insider Podcast, we break down the last matchup between the Chiefs and the Los Angeles Chargers; luckily, it came 14 weeks ago.

To Watch Today's Episode, Click Below

What's interesting about this weekend's game is that the Chiefs have everything to gain and lose . With momentum clearly on the Chargers' side, coming off a Week 14 overtime victory against the Philadelphia Eagles, a team the Chiefs haven't beaten this season, it will be a tall task for Kansas City.

When looking back at the game in Sao Paulo, Brazil, a few things stand out that sort of paved the path for what the Chiefs' regular season has turned into. Beginning the season, giving up a touchdown and being held scoreless in the first quarter should have told us what season fans were in for.

Quarterback Performance

Dec 7, 2025; Kansas City, Missouri, USA; Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes (15) looks to the sideline during the fourth quarter against the Houston Texans at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Denny Medley-Imagn Images | Denny Medley-Imagn Images

Patrick Mahomes began his season strongly, especially without the help of both Rashee Rice and Xavier Worthy in Week 1. Ending the game with 258 passing yards and tossing one touchdown and zero interceptions, it was the failed moments that came to hurt the Chiefs. Sound familiar?

Chargers quarterback Justin Herbert had 318 passing yards and was a big reason why the Chargers won that game. His three touchdown passes and zero interceptions just showed that he was more ready than the Chiefs defense probably expected him to be.

Dec 8, 2025; Inglewood, California, USA; ESPN sideline reporter Laura Rutledge (left) interviews Los Angeles Chargers quarterback Justin Herbert (10) after the game against the Philadelphia Eagles at SoFi Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images | Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

There is no love lost between these two franchises, but head coach Andy Reid told the media how he's keeping his guys motivated through such a tough time on and off the field.

"I have learned over the years that anything is possible. I communicated that to the guys that were down in the dumps after the game. They put their heart and soul into that thing, and we came up short," Coach Reid said.

"But at the same time, there’s a way you got to pick yourself up and get yourself going again. Hope is always a good motivator there. I think our guys realize that I mentioned it to them after the game, not that that’s what they wanted to hear at that particular time. They were still very upset about what had just went on. They wanted to win that game, obviously.”

Never again miss one major story related to the Chiefs' playoff hopes when you sign up for our 100% FREE newsletter that comes straight to your email with the latest news. SIGN UP HERE NOW.

Chiefs Kingdom, OnSI welcomes you to the Internet’s No. 1 destination for in-depth info, always free; the best way to get it is to follow @KCChiefsOnSI, @ZakSGilbert and @Domminchellaon X (Twitter). And join the conversation by visiting our Facebook page (here).