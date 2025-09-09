Arrowhead Report

What Xavier Worthy’s Timeline Could Look Like

Kansas City Chiefs wide receiver could face range-of-motion issues upon return, expert says.

Zak Gilbert

Dec 7, 2014; Glendale, AZ, USA; Kansas City Chiefs head coach Andy Reid (left) and head athletic trainer Rick Burkholder against the Arizona Cardinals at University of Phoenix Stadium. The Cardinals defeated the Chiefs 17-14. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images
Announcers and coaches like to remind people they aren’t doctors. But a Princeton-educated, board-certified, licensed physical therapist said Monday that Chiefs wide receiver Xavier Worthy has a painful road ahead.

Worthy, who missed all but the first three plays of Kansas City’s season-opening loss to the Chargers on Friday, reportedly sustained a dislocated right shoulder in a friendly-fire collision with Travis Kelce. And ESPN’s Stephania Bell said range of motion could be an issue when Worthy returns to the field.

Xavier Worthy
Aug 9, 2025; Glendale, Arizona, USA; Kansas City Chiefs wide receiver Xavier Worthy (1) against the Arizona Cardinals during a preseason NFL game at State Farm Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images / Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

“The biggest concern initially, beyond the obvious pain, swelling and stiffness the athlete experiences,” she said Monday, “is what the extent of tissue damage to the shoulder joint is as a result of the dislocation.

“Common associated trauma includes labral or capsular tears, cartilage injuries and/or fractures. The extent of trauma can dictate the treatment options along with the recovery time.”

In layman’s terms, ouch.

Pain expected to reside until surgery

The pain Worthy is fighting through, Bell said, won’t go away unless he has season-ending surgery. But head coach Andy Reid indicated Monday that the team has initially chosen the non-surgery route.

“I know Xavier is the big question,” Reid said Monday. “He's rehabbing and working his shoulder. We'll just see where it goes. Day-by-day here. We'll see where we end up.”

Travis Kelce, Tyquan Thornton, JuJu Smith-Schuster
[US, Mexico & Canada customers only] Sep 5, 2025; Sao Paulo, BRAZIL; Kansas City Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce (87) celebrates with teammates after scoring a touchdown against the Los Angeles Chargers in the second half during a NFL game at Corinthians Arena. Mandatory Credit: Jean Carniel/Reuters via Imagn Images / Jean Carniel/Reuters via Imagn Images

Factors impacting return to play

So, while a quick return doesn’t seem likely for Sunday’s Super Bowl rematch with Philadelphia (3:25 p.m. CT, FOX/WDAF Channel 4, 96.5 The Fan), Worthy appears to be working hard to get back on the field, something Bell called conservative treatment.

“Return to play time,” she said Monday, “is driven primarily by restoration of adequate position-specific function (range of motion, strength in the shoulder and its surrounding muscles to allow getting back to action as a wide receiver) and protection, which can come in the form of a brace or harness.

Xavier Worthy
Feb 9, 2025; New Orleans, LA, USA; Kansas City Chiefs wide receiver Xavier Worthy (1) runs with the ball against Philadelphia Eagles cornerback Cooper DeJean (33) during the first half of Super Bowl LIX at Caesars Superdome. Mandatory Credit: Bill Streicher-Imagn Images / Bill Streicher-Imagn Images

“Players don't typically love wearing a harness because the goal of the device is to restrict motion (and therefore prevent re-dislocation), which hampers their ability to play the position as effectively as they otherwise would. But it's a compromise that can allow a player to return to action and postpone stabilization surgery until the offseason.”

The good news for Kansas City is the injury didn’t affect Worthy’s legs. His 4.21-second speed will still be a deep threat when he returns to the field.

