What Stands Out to Gardner Minshew About Chiefs Offense?
The Kansas City Chiefs and, more specifically, Patrick Mahomes, have a new quarterback in town for the 2025 campaign. Former Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Gardner Minshew signed a one-year deal with Kansas City this offseason and now joins a franchise looking to get back to the Super Bowl for the fourth year in a row.
Minshew has been around the National Football League since the Jacksonville Jaguars drafted him in the sixth round of the 2019 NFL Draft. His journey has taken him from Jacksonville to the Philadelphia Eagles, to the Indianapolis Colts, to the Raiders, and now to the Chiefs.
Throughout his career, Minshew has seen his fair share of good and bad offenses. Last season with the Raiders, for example, he didn't have the best offense to work with, resulting in them winning four games. But with the Chiefs' competitive wide receiving room for the 2025 campaign, things should go more smoothly this time around.
Speaking to the media following training camp practice on Monday, Minshew got asked what his initial thoughts are on the Chiefs' offense. While he might not have a ton of time on the field, playing behind Mahomes and all, Minshew has a strong grasp of what he has to work with in Kansas City.
- "I love the way they teach it here. Between Coach Nagy, Coach Girardi in our room, Coach Reid, obviously, they communicate very well on potential looks you can get, how the play may adjust on the fly, and really give the guys an opportunity to go play ball and be successful. So, that's been a lot of fun," Minshew said.
Minshew, being the newcomer and all, has approached learning from this quarterback room with an open mind, since they've been so successful in recent seasons. Learning from the plays the franchise is used to running, it will only help Minshew grow as a competitor and a quarterback.
- "They've been running these plays for so long, like they've developed such an understanding of what works against certain looks, you know, when they need to get out of things. That's kind of helped my learning, just the fact that they've done it so many times and they have so much knowledge there."
When Minshew is out on the field for the Chiefs in 2025, because it will happen, he will have several things added to his repertoire in helping the franchise find more success.
