Where Patrick Mahomes is Pulling Motivation for Success From
It is widely known that Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes is among the best quarterbacks in the National Football League going into the 2025 campaign. His two league MVP awards and three Super Bowl championships help his case, but even without the accolades, his presence on the field is hard to match.
Mahomes' presence helped the Chiefs return to the Super Bowl for the third year in a row with a roster that was battered and bruised. While the result wasn't what the franchise was looking for, it's hard to deny that Kansas City is still the team to beat in the AFC, even without a handful of their superstars performing at their best.
While Mahomes gets his flowers for putting the team on his back, statistically, he also had a down season. Failing to reach more than 4,000 passing yards for the first time in his NFL career, along with being sacked a career-high 36 times, Mahomes wasn't exactly invincible.
Compared to other quarterbacks in the NFL, Mahomes' 2024 campaign has him falling shy of being named the best quarterback going into the new season. Buffalo Bills quarterback Josh Allen and Baltimore Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson are often placed above him.
Both Allen and Jackson are the only two quarterbacks with 99 overall Madden 26 ratings, as Mahomes has an overall rating of 95. Some would believe the motivation for Mahomes stems from the Super Bowl loss or doubters stating the Chiefs' Super Bowl window is closing; Mahomes might be using his Madden 26 rating for added motivation.
- "I like playing Madden, so I would like to be rated higher, but I've got to play and showcase that stuff on the field," Mahomes said Thursday. "I believe that if I go out there and play the football I want to play, we can get to 99 pretty quickly."
At the end of the day, it's just a video game, but for Mahomes, who has become accustomed to seeing the number 99 next to his name, it could easily provide added motivation along with the Chiefs' looking for revenge season.
Mahomes knows he has better football in him compared to what he displayed last season. With wide receivers returning and Travis Kelce looking to resurge to being a top tight end, Mahomes will have the assets to help him achieve his goals.
