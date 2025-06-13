Is Gardner Minshew Impressed with the Chiefs' Wide Receiver Room?
The Kansas City Chiefs' offseason was filled with additions, one of which was to fill the hole left by Carson Wentz as Patrick Mahomes' backup quarterback. Luckily for the Chiefs' front office, they were able to add former division rival and former sixth-round draft pick, Gardner Minshew.
Minshew spent last season with the Las Vegas Raiders, and while the success wasn't on his side most of the time, he has a positive outlook on what last season taught him as he begins his journey in Kansas City.
"It's always about what you learn," Minshew said to the media on Thursday. "For me personally, last year (there) wasn't a lot of success on the field, but I felt like I learned so much. I was put through adversity and came out the other side. It's hard to judge anything as a good or bad year.
"When you're learning, you feel like you're getting better, moving closer to the person you want to be, the player you want to be, then that's a successful year."
Minshew has been both a starting quarterback and a backup in his career. Like Minshew stated, last season with the Raiders didn't go his way. But now, in Kansas City, Minshew has the opportunity to play with a more experienced crew of wide receivers, a luxury he didn't have in Las Vegas in 2024.
When asked about his initial impressions of Rashee Rice and Xavier Worthy, Minshew had nothing but positive things to say.
"Man, they're just so good. They both got their different skillsets. X is fast, has great ball skills, crazy hands. Rashee is strong, physical, has great feel, can get open in space. It's kind of pick your flavor, they're both really, really good, they both practice really hard, have been showing up and doing great things."
"It's very exciting to see guys, not only with that kind of talent, but that kind of drive and work ethic."
While Minshew may not have a ton of time on the field this season, as he plays behind arguably the best quarterback in the NFL, he's brought a positive mindset thus far and seems to be more than thrilled to be a part of a winning culture in Kansas City.
