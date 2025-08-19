Should There Be Doubt in This Area for the Chiefs?
The Kansas City Chiefs have been doubted this offseason before they ever take the field against the Los Angeles Chargers to begin their regular season. Recency bias has had a huge impact on outsiders, wondering if the Chiefs' dynasty has officially come to an end after their Super Bowl LIX defeat.
With the regular season just around the corner, the Chiefs look to land one preseason game win against the Chicago Bears in just a few days. But before that could happen, the franchise needed to improve its offensive line, among other specific areas, to compete again in 2025.
The offensive line has looked much better this offseason than it did when the 2024 season ended. The additions of Josh Simmons through the 2025 NFL Draft and Jaylon Moore through free agency have been beneficial for the reboot of the offensive line. Other veteran players have stepped up on the offensive line this offseason.
While the offensive line was the franchise's biggest concern, given it was a big reason why the Chiefs lost to the Philadelphia Eagles in the Super Bowl, another issue could be on the horizon. In the eyes of former NFL quarterback turned analyst Chris Simms, there is a more worrisome factor for the Chiefs franchise.
What's His Opinion?
Speaking to Mike Florio on Pro Football Talk, Simms revealed that his biggest concern for the Chiefs this season is not their offensive line, but their defensive line.
- "George Karlaftis is really good, don't get me wrong. We know Chris Jones is really good, but is he a superstar anymore? I mean, Mike Pennel, you know, he's kind of been a little bit of a journeyman for a while. He's done a good job, but this is a team that doesn't have a lot of issues on their roster. There's a lot of good there, but I didn't get the sense or I don't get the sense that their front four can just hold down the fort against some of the better offensive lines in football," Simms told Florio.
With many worrying that the dynasty is crumbling and others having concerns for the offensive line, the defensive line will be an area that the Chiefs hope will remain as consistent as they have been in recent seasons.
Your one-stop source for Chiefs Kingdom news is OnSI; the easiest way to get it is to follow @KCChiefsOnSI, @ZakSGilbert and @Domminchella on X (Twitter). Plus, tell us your thoughts on the Chiefs’ secondary depth visiting our Facebook page (here).