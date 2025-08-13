Chris Jones Sees Loads of Potential in These Two Rookies
The Kansas City Chiefs struck gold back in the second round of the 2016 NFL Draft when they selected defensive tackle Chris Jones. Since Jones has been with the Chiefs organization, he has seen his fair share of young players with high upside. This season is no different.
The Chiefs drafted seven new player to their organization in the 2025 NFL Draft, addressing both sides of the football. And while Jones is on the defensive side of the ball, he still notices players on the offensive side of the ball, especially during training camp practices.
Needing to improve the offensive line for 2024, general manager Brett Veach and company went out to draft offensive lineman Josh Simmons out of Ohio State. While Simmons is still coming into his own, Jones has seen how hard the former Buckeye works and the goals he has to accomplish in the National Football League.
Speaking to Kay Adams recently, Jones dove into what has stood out about Simmons thus far through the offseason. Keep in mind that Simmons was viewed to be a top prospect this offseason, but his left knee injury resulted in him falling to the Chiefs with the final pick in the first round.
- "He's hungry," Jones told Adams. "He's a young, hungry kid. He's ferocious, he's thrown a couple of our guys on the ground, you know, punked 'em out. But I like the kid, I like him a lot."
Simmons is arguably the Chiefs' best option to become the starting left tackle on the offensive line for Week 1 of the regular season. With a strong rookie campaign, Simmons could solidify himself as a future offensive lineman to fear for years to come in Kansas City.
Second Rookie
While Jones gave his flowers to Simmons, he will be spending the majority of his time with Ashton Gillotte, given they're on the same side of the football. Gillotte was the Chiefs' third-round draft pick this offseason, and from what he's displayed so far, the sky is the limit, and Jones can see it.
- "We got a young Ashton, who I think is going to be very, very special. He's very hungry; his work ethic speaks measures. He's such a student, he wants to learn everything, he asks a lot of questions, he stays after practice, you can't ask more from a rookie."
As always, be sure to check us on X (Twitter) @KCChiefsOnSI and @Domminchella to never miss another Chiefs news story again.
Click here to let us know your thoughts when you like our Facebook page WHEN YOU CLICK RIGHT HERE.