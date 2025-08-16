Has Chiefs' FA Signing Done Enough to Become a Starter?
Following their Super Bowl LIX defeat to the Philadelphia Eagles, the Kansas City Chiefs took an aggressive approach this offseason in fine-tuning their roster. The Chiefs went 15-2 in the regular season and only had to address specific areas, rather than the entire roster.
The biggest area the Chiefs had to add pieces to was the offensive line, and they did that through both free agency and the 2025 NFL Draft. Signing former San Francisco 49ers offensive lineman Jaylon Moore to a two-year deal worth $30 million, $15 million guaranteed before the draft, helped solidify their need.
However, in the first round of the 2025 NFL Draft, the Chiefs used their pick to select an offensive lineman out of Ohio State, Josh Simmons. The narrative for the offseason was highly surrounding which player would become the starting left tackle for the franchise, but the narrative turned very quickly.
Simmons' recovery from a left knee injury sustained in his senior year at the collegiate level went faster than anyone could have expected. On top of that, Simmons has quickly become the top contender for the left tackle role.
What's That Mean for Moore?
Moore's veteran presence in the locker room and on the field is too much to have him once again in a backup role. Luckily for the Chiefs' highest-paid free agent from this offseason, the franchise has rotated him at both left and right tackle. If Simmons is holding down left tackle, what's stopping Moore from taking the right tackle role?
While the majority of Moore's snaps played last season were at the left tackle position, a player who put pen to paper for that much money a season deserves a chance to be on the starting offensive line. The right tackle position, which features Jawaan Taylor and Chukwuebuka Godrick as options, could be won over by the former 49er.
According to PFF, last season, Moore earned an overall grade of 74.9 and was the 25th-ranked tackle out of the 140 that qualified for the metric. Taylor had an overall grade of 59.9 and was ranked the 82nd tackle out of the 140 that qualified.
With Taylor looking to solidify himself as a member of this offensive line, and Moore's versatility, the Chiefs should take a player coming off a better season on the offensive line, compared to a player who needs to prove he can still hold down a starting role.
Taylor has been the starting right tackle for the Chiefs since 2019, but seeing his struggles from last season, and seeing how well Moore has shown his versatility, the Chiefs should consider their options until the regular season officially begins
