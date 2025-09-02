WATCH: Defensive End George Karlaftis After Tuesday’s Practice
KANSAS CITY, Mo. – Kansas City Chiefs defensive end George Karlaftis spoke from the podium at team headquarters after Tuesday’s practice.
To view his comments, watch below.
On his anticipation for the first game after all the hard work in the offseason following the Super Bowl loss:
“Yeah, just like you said, we have a lot of motivation going into this season, prove some people right, prove some people wrong. Fired up, super excited to get this thing started and prove what we got, what we're made of.”
On the Chargers’ loss of tackle Rashawn Slater and their offense, what he expects to see Friday:
“Yeah. I mean, kind of fairly similar, minus that one change. Like you said, they brought in a new guy and kind of some similar pieces from last year. And what we've seen for sure, I mean, we got a lot of respect for that unit. They're a good team, and they got a great O-line, great quarterback, of course, receivers, all that stuff. So, they got a great unit up front.”
On what makes Justin Herbert different:
“I'm not going to say what like differentiates him, in my opinion, because that doesn't really matter. But he's one of those elite guys. He's one of those top quarterbacks that really can do it all. There's the Patricks (Mahomes) of the world, the Justin Herberts of the world, Josh Allen, Lamar (Jackson), the list goes on. But he really could do it all. So, I wouldn't say it's what makes him different. I guess I should say what makes him different is that he can do it all, like those elite guys. He can throw the ball. He's dangerous with his feet. So, he really can do it all. He's really smart, too, so we respect the heck out of him.”
On starting the season with more sacks compared to the start of last year:
“Yeah, we're definitely aware of that. And it's been talked amongst ourselves the whole offseason. And definitely one of the motivators we have going into the season, just affecting the quarterback in any way we can, because that's going to help our team win at the end of the day and our defense succeed.
“So definitely something that we're going to strive for, just getting the quarterback down, affecting the game in the best way we can.”
On what he’s seen from defensive end Charles Omenihu:
“Charles has come back and put his head down and worked. He's been awesome. I think this is the first time Charles has been here that he’ll start off the season with us. So, that's great. We got our rush group; we got our guys. And I'm super excited for him, for all of us. I know all of us got something to prove, and certainly Charles does, too. So, we're really fired up. We're really excited.”
On his thoughts on the Kansas City defense in general:
“Well, there's a there's a lot of continuity. Ever since I've been here in 2022, I feel like it's been like a core group of guys. It's been the same. And that goes for coaches, too, minus, like a guy here or there and a coach here or there. But it's been very similar, which is great, because you could build off of stuff. Everybody's familiar. There's not as much teaching, everybody's familiar, where you're at, where you're going, all that stuff.
“So, it's awesome. There's guys that, like I said, because we didn't finish the way we wanted to last year, we’re extremely motivated. And we're hungry.”
On how he’s feeling about the 11-hour flight to Brazil:
“I don't know how other people feel, but for me, I'm kind of almost used to it, traveling back and forth from Greece since I was a younger kid. So, it's not the end of the world. I mean, when you've done it enough, and I've done it since I was a year old. I was 1 the first time I came to America, when I was in Greece, and kind of gone back and forth ever since.
“It's kind of something I'm used to. And, the more you do, the more comfortable you get, and how to deal with it. So, for me, it's not that big of a deal.
On his thoughts on the NFL playing games internationally:
“I'm a huge proponent, obviously, being an international guy, of more and more international games being played. I'm all for it. I think that's the next step in getting this great game to grow kind of internationally. So, I'm all for it. The flight is a little long, but what are you gonna do?”
On his most recent flight to Greece, and the length of that flight:
“Well, I came back and in May. … It depends on which route you take. It depends on which route you take, and depending on what time of the year you go. There's a direct from JFK, Boston, Miami, Atlanta and Philly, and Chicago, too. Actually, from, I think it's like late-April to mid-September, then you got the direct Delta, American has that. And then all the other part of the year, you make a stop. So you go, like Kansas City to one of the bigger ones, and then a stop in Europe, and then that, too. So, it really just depends. I've done it all. I've done it all, trust me.
“This will be nice, though. One plane, it'll be nice -- the first, probably the first, direct Kansas City to São Paulo. It’ll be cool.”
On whether he’s noticed more NFL interest in Greece since he entered the league:
“Yeah, definitely. Actually, my fiancé is over there right now, visiting family, all that stuff. And she kind of expressed to me that she's going places and people are like coming up to her and like asking her about me and stuff like that. And when I was back for a couple months in the offseason, that's where I stay and all that. But it was awesome.
“I think that the sport is growing a lot more, definitely in like the Spanish-speaking countries. I know it's huge in Spain, in Greece, certainly. I think in Europe, you'll see more and more of it as we play more international games. So, I'm all for it. I was in a unique situation where my mom’s from America, so I had a unique opportunity to come to America. But there's a lot of kids out there that could benefit from the programs that the league's having, with (International) Player Pathway, and give some opportunities to some kids over there. So, I'm all for the international stuff.”
On whether he has any marketing deals in Greece:
“No, not as much. I like to be more incognito when I'm back home. But, yeah, it's all good.”
