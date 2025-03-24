Chiefs Given Impressive Grade for Free Agency Efforts
The Kansas City Chiefs did everything right during this free-agency cycle. They re-signed key players, brought in new talent, and parted ways with numerous players to make more cap space.
CBS Sports' Jordan Dajani agreed, as he graded their efforts an A-. Here was his full analysis:
Key additions and re-signings: OT Jaylon Moore, RB Elijah Mitchell, CB Kristian Fulton, OG Trey Smith (franchise tag), LB Nick Bolton, WR Marquise Brown
Key departures: OG Joe Thuney, S Justin Reid, WR DeAndre Hopkins, DT Tershawn Wharton, OLB Josh Uche
I like how the Chiefs have rebounded following their Super Bowl LIX loss to the Eagles. They placed the franchise tag on Trey Smith, quickly targeted Patrick Mahomes’ new left tackle in Jaylon Moore, added a starting cornerback in Kristian Fulton, retained linebacker and defensive quarterback Nick Bolton and re-signed wide receivers Marquise Brown and JuJu Smith-Schuster. We’ll see if Moore is the long-term answer at left tackle and how left guard shakes out, but Kansas City has done a good job.
Let's narrow in on a few of these.
Jaylon Moore
This is by far the most controversial signing. On the San Francisco 49ers, he was a backup. When Trent Williams went down, then came his time to shine. He played well, but I don't think he wowed many.
However, the Chiefs had an urgent crisis at left tackle that needed fixing, and he was there ready to go. The question now becomes if the Chiefs need a safeguard for Moore if it's worth it to spend a first or second-round pick on another tackle in case Moore doesn't work out. There's no definitive answer.
The Wide Receivers
Bringing back at least one of your free agent wide receivers was crucial for the Chiefs' offense in 2025, but they managed to bring back both Marquise Brown and Juju Smith-Schuster. This was especially integral when veteran DeAndre Hopkins left for the Baltimore Ravens.
Now with a steady WR core and a returning Travis Kelce, HC Andy Reid and QB Patrick Mahomes should be just fine for the upcoming year.
